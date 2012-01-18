Honey Badger Don’t Care, But We’re Psyched For The TV Show!

It’s amazing what an odd animal video and a pithy little voice over can do. The honey badger video has gone completely viral, clocking in at over 33 million views on YouTube and a merchandising push that includes t-shirts and toys. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Canadian production company Six Eleven Media is creating a television series starring Randall — the character responsible for the original video’s narration — as a professor at a “dysfunctional” university.

Of course, the university’s mascot is “Honey” the honey badger. Although the plot of the show is still slightly unclear, we’ll definitely be tuning in to get another dose of this strange Internet phenomenon. As the company begins to pitch the show to various networks, stay tuned to find out where you’ll be able to watch Honey Badger U.

Check out a clip of the “nastyass” honey badger below!

Image courtesy of MlkShk.