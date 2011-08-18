Hometown Boy Makes Good: Joey Indrieri Fights to Save a Life

Do you ever wonder what became of your high school friends? You figure some will be bankers, lawyers, early to wed…never to wed, but most importantly whatever happened to the heartthrob??!

My high school’s most wanted chap, Joey Indrieri, moved to Hollywood where he is an actor/model/filmmaker, obviously. But he’s not just a pretty face.Joey’s latest project sheds some Hollywood light on a very important cause.

He writes viaHuffington Post:

I was drawn to Jason’s story through my own family’s experience with the region of Central America when my uncle was kidnapped and murdered by soldiers in El Salvador while on assignment for Associated Press in 1980.

Bravely following in treacherously familial footsteps, Indrieri’s documentary exposes the unlawful imprisonment of American tourist, Jason Puracal, by the Nicaraguan government. Byexamining every detail of the case, Indrieri’s short film clearly reveals Puracal’s innocence and serves as a cautionary tale to those traveling abroad.

Please watch the video to learn more and to help pleasecall U.S. Senator Cantwell at: 202-224-3441 (Washington D.C. office) 206-220-6400 (Seattle Office) in support of Jason Puracal.