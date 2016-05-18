StyleCaster
12 Ridiculously Awesome Homemade Pizza Recipes Better Than Delivery

When I was in college, the phrase “homemade pizza” entailed the following: Me walking over to the freezer, me extracting a giant Price Club-sized box of Ellio’s, me popping a piece into the toaster, and me scarfing it down despite the fact it still had ice chips in the center. #Chic.

Now that I’m older, wiser, less beer-soaked, and Whole Foods-adjacent, I’ve come to realize that making pizza in your own kitchen doesn’t have to (and probably shouldn’t) involve a trip to the frozen-foods aisle. Really, it’s as easy as making any other recipe with the right ingredients and a working oven.

And while I am a sucker for a giant delivery pie (half garlic, half plain), there’s something nice about the idea of knowing exactly what goes into my pizza, and making necessary adjustments according to how I’m eating at any given time (as in, replacing white-flour crust with quinoa—it’s easy, I swear.)

Below, 12 next-level homemade pizza recipes that’ll give your local Domino’s a run for its money.

Quinoa Pizza with Meyer Lemon, Goat Cheese, and Basil
Recipe: Cafe Johnsonia

Homemade Margherita Pizza
A Beautiful Plate

Three Cheese Pesto Spinach Pizza
Recipe: Peas and Crayons

Blackberry Ricotta Pizza with Basil
The Food Charlatan

Caramelized Onion, Bacon and Spinach Pizza
Cooking Classy

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Pizza
Cooking Classy

Caramelized onion kale goat cheese pizza with balsamic drizzle
Eat Good 4 Life

Mushroom Pizza with Pancetta and Caramelized Onion
Baker by Nature

Roasted Garlic Chicken Pizza
Nutmeg Nanny

Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Our Best Bites

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken and Roasted Red Pepper Pizza with Feta and Balsamic Glaze
Closet Cooking

Smoked Salmon and Avocado Pizza
Cafe Delites 

