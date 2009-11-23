Homemade Holiday Gifts Made Easier with This Marbling Kit

Object Of Desire

Marbling Kit, $14, at urbanoutfitters.com

Reason #1

DIY is more popular than ever. Everyone from the guest designers featured in Teen Vogue to the individual style bloggers (Style Hurricane and P.S.-I Made This) are working their magic to create fun and interesting projects. Now you can too!

Reason #2

Liven up your boring white t-shirts and sneakers in the back of your closet.

Reason #3

Nurture your creative desires, while catering to your inner 5 year old finger painter. We know you miss those days!