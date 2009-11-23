Homemade Holiday Gifts Made Easier with This Marbling Kit

Object Of Desire
Marbling Kit, $14, at urbanoutfitters.com
Reason #1
DIY is more popular than ever. Everyone from the guest designers featured in Teen Vogue to the individual style bloggers (Style Hurricane and P.S.-I Made This) are working their magic to create fun and interesting projects. Now you can too!
Reason #2
Liven up your boring white t-shirts and sneakers in the back of your closet.
Reason #3
Nurture your creative desires, while catering to your inner 5 year old finger painter. We know you miss those days!