Got a Pair of Blue Jeans? Then You Have Tons of Easy Halloween Costume Options

Got a Pair of Blue Jeans? Then You Have Tons of Easy Halloween Costume Options

Got a Pair of Blue Jeans? Then You Have Tons of Easy Halloween Costume Options
Photo: Getty Images

If you’re anything like us, you follow the lazy girl’s guide to finding a Halloween costume. In other words, we’d like a costume to basically materialize out of thin air, but we’d also like said costume to be incredibly clever. That’s not asking too much, is it?

As much as we’re all about throwing on a white sheet with some cut-out eye holes and calling it a day, we think we can do better when it comes to easy, homemade Halloween costume ideas. How? By building it around a pair of blue jeans. We’ve all got a pair, right?

Here are a handful of ways to make those jeans into a legit costume, come Oct. 31.

Originally posted October 2015. Updated September 2017.

 

9 Quick Ways to Turn Blue Jeans Into a Halloween Costume: Kim & Kanye

Kim & Kanye's matching jeans moment

Couples costume alert! If you're even halfway interested in fashion, there's a good chance you can make this costume work in a homemade way. You'll need a pair of ripped light blue jeans (don't have any? Here's a great guide on how to rip jeans yourself), black pumps, a black overcoat, and a white "going out" shirt. (In a pinch, you can cut a white T-shirt.) Straighten your hair and contour the hell out of your face.

Your guy just needs his normal blue jeans, tan sneakers or boots, a white button down, a gold chain, a navy overcoat, one of your fur collars, and a cocky expression.

Photo: WENN
9 Quick Ways to Turn Blue Jeans Into a Halloween Costume: Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford from her 1991 Pepsi spot

Take advantage of the mom jeans resurgence and rock yours with a tight white tank top, tucked in. Amp up your hair's volume like cray, draw on a mole, add some hoop earrings, and walk around with a can of Pepsi all night. Brilliant!

9 Quick Ways to Turn Blue Jeans Into a Halloween Costume: Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake's most unfortunate moment

If you've got a full-length denim gown, by all means, be Britney Spears, but we're betting there's a better chance that a pair of light-wash blue jeans living in your closet. From there, head to your nearest thrift store and find a big men's denim jacket or blazer (light blue will do if jean proves difficult).

If you can't find a denim fedora (fair), cut up an old pair of jeans and use a hot glue gun to affix strips to a hat you already own. Add cheesy aviators, some bling, drawn-on sideburns and you're done.

Photo: Getty Images
9 Quick Ways to Turn Blue Jeans Into a Halloween Costume: Jessica Simpson circa '01

Jessica Simpson, circa 2001

Oy. This look says everything there is to say about what we thought was hot during the millennium's early years. You'll need: light boot leg jeans (waist cut off, people), a bedazzled Lakers jersey with one sleeve missing, a boatload of self tanner, an industrial-strength flat iron, and the frenchest French manicure in the history of French manicures.

Photo: Getty Images
9 Quick Ways to Turn Blue Jeans Into a Halloween Costume: The '90210' cast

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast

Looking for a group Halloween costume? Grab your posse and make sure everyone's in light mom jeans. Then, all wear T-shirts in different solid colors—rolled up sleeves are a must. Mix up who wears white sneaks and who wears Doc Martens (or some sort of motorcycle boots.) Pity the friend that's stuck being Andrea.

Photo: Aaron Spelling Productions
9 Quick Ways to Turn Blue Jeans Into a Halloween Costume: A Street Style Star

A street style star

Select a pair of blue jeans, and basically layer as many tops and coats as you can (one across the shoulders, of course.) From there, add designer—but unassuming—accessories. (If you're dressing as a fashion blogger as opposed to a street style star, make sure you pile on the Céline, add a fake septum ring, grab a bottle of green juice, and carry around a plate of avocado toast.)

Photo: Harper's Bazaar
9 Quick Ways to Turn Blue Jeans Into a Halloween Costume: Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen, circa "Born in the USA"

Grab your favorite faded jeans, and pair 'em with a white Hanes T-shirt with rolled up sleeves. Find an embellished belt in your closet or a thrift store, then tuck a red baseball cap into your back pocket. To drive the pint home, add a red or American flag-print bandana around your head.

9 Quick Ways to Turn Blue Jeans Into a Halloween Costume: Where's Waldo

Waldo

Okay fine, this costume is more overplayed than a sexy cop, but if you're really in the eleventh hour, it's a breeze. Grab a pair of straight blue jeans, add a red and white breton striped shirt, a beanie, thick specs, and a cane.

9 Quick Ways to Turn Blue Jeans Into a Halloween Costume: Lil Kim

Classic Lil Kim

You'll make every sexy nurse, slutty kitten, and hot bumble bee look like the Pope.

