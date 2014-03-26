How to Make Homemade Butter



There is nothing quite like homemade butter. Follow these easy steps and you’ll be making all your own butter in no time.

What You Need

Any Amount of Cream

Sea Salt (Optional)

Directions

1. Pour cream into a blender or food processor.

2. Blend the cream, making sure to keep the lid on the blender.

3. After about five minutes, the homemade butter will start to separate into butter and buttermilk. At this point stop the blender and let the cream sit while the butter raises to the top.

4. Pour the buttermilk into another container, using a spoon to press as much buttermilk out of the butter as possible.

5. Pour ice cold water into the blender and blend for another thirty seconds.

6. Pour off the water. Use a spoon to squeeze out the last amount of the buttermilk.

7. Mix in sea salt with a spoon.

