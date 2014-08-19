Watch the Dramatic Trailer for Season 4 of ‘Homeland’

The best part about the trailer for Season 4 of ‘Homeland’—at least for fans of postmodern dramatic television—is undoubtedly the appearance of the awesome Corey Stoll, also known as sympathetic sadsack Peter Russo from “House of Cards.” It seems Stoll is joining Showtime’s CIA drama as Sandy Bachman, a straight-laced U.S. ambassador to Pakistan. Woot!

Apart from that, the trailer is fairly cryptic, though we do see a photograph that shows Claire Danes’ Carrie holding a pretty cute baby, so it’s safe to assume she birthed Brody’s spawn. We also see that—as promised last season—the plot will focus primarily on the drama that surrounds central intelligence in a foreign country.

A few big questions: Who will care for Carrie’s baby? All signs pointed to her dad last season, but the death of actor James Rebhorn in March probably ruled that plot point out. Also: Is romance in the cards for Carrie and sniper Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend), who seems to be hitting his limit with, you know, killing folks, as evidenced by lines such as “I just want out, I’m done,” and “Checking off names on a kill list, that doesn’t bother you?” Or maybe it’s Bachman she falls for? And what’s going on with Mandy Patinkin‘s brooding and bearded Saul, who’s considering life outside the CIA?

We might not have answers this second, but all will be revealed (probably) starting October 5, when back-to-back episodes air on Showtime starting at 9 p.m. In the meantime, watch the trailer below, and let us know what you think!