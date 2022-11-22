Yes, This Meditation Sand Table Is ‘More Calming Than a Glass of Wine’ and I Need It In My Home STAT

Let me be the first to say that I don’t think there aren’t too many things more calming than a glass of wine. Some people may resort to online shopping, yoga, journaling, or being outside with nature, but I, personally, don’t find those things particularly relaxing (online shopping just equals money spent and when it’s 30 degrees, no one wants to be outside). So, when I heard of the Homedics drift, I’ll admit I was skeptical, but after doing my extensive research and reading reviews, I realized that this may actually be the real deal when it comes to a home decor piece that can help promote relaxation.

For starters, it comes with a simple setup (I have never experienced more stress in my life than when I have to assemble something). It comes with everything you need inside the packaging and all you have to do is scan the QR code on the back of the box to download the app for easy setup instructions (it comes with smart app-controlled features, too). The drift is also one of a kind in that there aren’t too many people using a sand table to promote calm (although maybe there should be), making it a piece that can add that extra “oomph” to your home. Read more below on why you should add the Homedics drift to your Christmas list, like, yesterday.

What exactly is a meditation sand table?

The Homedics drift features a metal sphere that rolls silently through a sand vessel (there’s a magnet under the surface that pulls the ball), carving mesmerizing patterns, which you can choose from on the app in addition to ambient lighting color options. It comes in black or cream and 16 or 21 inches and allows you to set your speed, or create a custom playlist.

What does it do?

There are four main benefits of the drift: increases relaxation, boosts mood, inspires creativity, and enhances focus. By creating mesmerizing patterns, the drift is the perfect tool to help one experience mindfulness. Experts agree, with one saying that it “allows you to achieve a much-desired state of relaxation by simply watching the selected patterns evolve.”

What are people saying about it?

Other than “more calming than a nightly glass of wine,” other “drifters” have taken to sharing how this home decor/wellness piece has changed their lives. One person said, “it effortlessly brings mindfulness and fun into our every day” while another said it was the perfect way for her to “spice up” her boring living room. With people saying it’s a “magical experience” and “genuinely mesmerizing” it’s a wonder why I haven’t bought one sooner. If you’re on the fence about whether or not you should get one, it seems to me that its impact on personal wellness is worth every penny.

Homedics is proud to partner with Bring Change to Mind to bring awareness to mental health. Bring Change to Mind is an incredible organization rooted in ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. To show our support in advocating for mental illness, we are donating proceeds from every unit sold between now and 3/31/2023.