Create Your Own Private Gym With This At-Home Workout Equipment

Creating a healthy environment while working from home can be difficult—especially if you’re used to working in an office, having drinks out with friends and occasionally hitting the gym. But keeping active and staying close to your normal routine during a WFH schedule is just as important as getting dressed and not working from your bed. Finding a balance between work, relaxing and exercising is a feat even when you’re not stuck at home, but this home workout equipment might help alleviate some of the stress. If you’re not able to get a gym to do your usual workouts, there are plenty of equipment options on Amazon that you can have shipped right to your door. Who knew this would be the time for you to create your own private gym?

From the ever-essential hand weight to portable machines you can use just about anywhere, Amazon is full of at-home exercise equipment that will make working (and working out) from home much, much easier. Even if you’re not a big fan of the gym, many of these machines and equipment options can be used in yoga and other, less-machine-heavy exercise forms.

While I would definitely not consider myself a gym rat, it can be helpful to have exercise equipment on-hand as additional motivation. After all, no one feels great while sitting and watching TV, looking over at an exercise machine in the corner. Having useful equipment around can be a great way to get yourself moving when you really aren’t feeling like it. This is especially helpful for those of us who are terrible at self-motivating. However you choose to exercise at home, though, make sure you focus on both physical and mental health. Both are important.

1. ProsourceFit Neoprene Dumbell

Regardless of what you’re benching, no workout set is complete without some hand weights or dumbells.

2. Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine

For a unique cardio exercise, you can’t beat a fitness rowing machine.

3. Fit Simplify Resistance Bands

A good set of resistance bands can be used in so many different exercises.

4. MANTRA SPORTS Exercise Ball

Use this exercise ball for workouts or if you want to switch up your seating situation.

5. Fitnessery Ab Roller

This Fitnessery ab roller is a must-have for anyone trying to get some washboard abs (!!) from home.

6. BalanceFrom GoYoga Yoga Mat

Finding a durable yoga mat in a color that brings you joy is definitely a plus.

7. Vive Pedal Exerciser

The Vive Pedal Exerciser is a great way to get a little workout while still working at your desk.

8. Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper

This mini fitness stepper come with resistance bands attached, so you can get an all-over workout.

9. Taytop Push Up Board

A push-up board is perfect for working out your chest, shoulders, triceps and back.

