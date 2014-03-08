Found: An Ultra-Soft T-Shirt That Reminds Us Of Home (And Benefits a Good Cause)

What: An ultra-soft T-shirt from The Home T, emblazoned with the word “home” inside one of the 50 states.

Why: When Dorothy famously uttered the words “There’s no place like home” in the classic film “The Wizard of Oz,” she really had a point. We love that this T-shirt makes a very clear statement in a really simple way: simple font, the silhouette of your chosen state, and a basic color scheme. The simplicity eliminates any opportunity for kitsch.

Bonus points: a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each shirt goes to multiple sclerosis research, a cause near and dear to the founders’ hearts. It’s also a brand loved by stars like Mila Kunis, Jamie Chung, and Kristin Cavallari.

How: The sleek design of this shirt lends itself well to the street style set. We love it tucked into a pair of skinny jeans with a solid pair of heeled boots and a jacket thrown across the shoulders.

The Home T, $28; at The Home T

Photos Courtesy of The Home T