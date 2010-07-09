Home Scents We Love! Freshen Up Your Space With These Great Buys

When summer hits, NYC streets get a certain type of odor… but here at StyleCaster we’re firmly committed to having our interiors smell bouquet fresh. But if filling your home with a five dozen roses isn’t exactly in your budget (or ours!), there’s plenty of more approachable options.
From fragrance sprays to vacuum fragrance beads, we’ve got the best home scents that’ll last without smelling sickly sweet. Click through the slideshow above for some sweet smelling buys!
These genius beads are placed in your vacuum bag (or canister) and release fragrance as you clean. The Good Home Co. Vacuum Beads, $15, goodhomestore.com
This jasmine and white-lily scent includes a touch of citrus, to get you in the mood for summer (even if it's too hot to move). Blue Ilio Summer Breeze Fragrance, $29.99, target.com
This home spray is an anti-bacterial, non-toxic spray made to eliminate odors, and leaves behind a hint of lavender. The Laundress Home Spray, $16.00, thelaundress.com
If you want to splurge on candles (and decor) invest in Acqua di Parma's cube candles, because you'll never buy just one. Acqua di Parma Cube Candles, $70, bergdorfgoodman.com
Plug this into the wall in your kitchen to hide the scent of garbage or fish refill when you've used the scent! Bath and Body Works Signature Collection Wallflowers Pluggable Home Fragrance Diffuser Set, $12.50, bathandbodyworks.com
Caldrea's earth-friendly essential oil candle has a mix of citrus and lavender. Caldrea Sandalwood Riceflower Candle, $20, caldrea.com
A mixture of vanilla and black tea, this Moroccan-inspired reed diffuser instantly adds to your decor. Altru Artistry Interior Fragrance Oil, $65, gamillahboutique.com
This mixture of roses lasts longer than your usual room sprays. Diptyque Roses Room Spray, $60, diptyqueparis.com
Jo Malone's candle has a luscious combination of white blossoms and lime to freshen up your home. Jo Malone Lime Blossom Home Candle, $65, bergdorfgoodman.com
Thymes refesher oil can be dripped over potpurri to give it a new revived, mountain fresh scent. Frasier Fir Refresher Oil, $17, thymes.com