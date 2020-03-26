Let These Home Office Decor Ideas Be All The WFH Inspo You Need

In this age of social distancing, working from home has become the new norm. Meetings are handled in pajamas, and a 9:00 a.m. start time is preceded by rolling out of bed at 8:53 a.m. and firing up the coffee pot at 8:57 a.m. Establishing a work/life balance when doing your job from home can be tricky, and having a home office area within your space is key to ensuring you thrive. Consider trying out some of these home office decor ideas and trends to create an area that helps you enter Work Mode, instead of dragging your laptop over to your bed or sofa every morning. Bringing these design ideas into your home will help you create a more productive space, no matter how big or small it is.

As someone who worked as a full-time freelancer in NYC for two years, I’m very familiar with the limitations of attempting to build a formal office in a tiny apartment—even living in Los Angeles now, my work-from-home space still leaves something to be desired in terms of square footage. We’d all love a little extra space, let’s be honest! But there are ways to make even the most cramped of quarters feel a little bit bigger. Making use of vertical space, opening up the room with shades of white, or even bringing a bit of the outdoors inside with lots of hanging plants can make your home office a more appealing space in which to get things done.

Don’t be afraid to try something new with your own home. We’re all stuck inside for the foreseeable future, and updating your WFH area will definitely make this weird period in our lives a little more bearable. Read on for the top trends to consider for your space.

1. Shades Of White

Fresh, minimalist white office decor has been in for quite some time now, and it doesn’t look like the trend will be fading anytime soon. When picking out a desk and decor details, opt for pieces in crisp whites with clean lines to make your space feel modern.

The Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk is the ideal simple white desk for any space.

To keep colorful notebooks and folders tidy, store them in the Julie-Home Wood Desktop Organizer.

2. Cozy Areas Everywhere

Why work from home if you don’t get to enjoy the perks of being home? Speaking from experience, WFH is always better when I can move from my desk to a comfier lounging spot later in the day. While I don’t recommend working from your bed, as you can get a little too comfortable and sacrifice productivity, relaxing on poufs, beanbag chairs, floor pillows and the like is totally acceptable. Feel free to build yourself your own grown-up pillow fort.

This Cooper Faux Sheepskin Lounge Chair is what comfy-cozy dreams are made of.

No room for a full-on lounge chair? Try one of the Ruthie Velvet Floor Pillows instead.

3. Antique-Inspired Brass

Shiny gold was the top trend in years past, but as everyone embraces more vintage-inspired vibes, antique-looking brass is rising in popularity. Whether you pick out a piece of furniture entirely done in brass, or just find some brassy accents (like legs on a desk, a frame or a catch-all tray) these subtly shiny ornaments will make your space feel a bit more elevated.

The Stone Harvest Brass Teardrop Bowl adds a luxe little pop to any table or desktop. Plus, it’s half-off right now.

4. Terrazzo Accents

While white marble and earthy granite once ruled the design world (and are still pretty popular, to be fair), another pattern has taken Instagram by storm: terrazzo. Comprised of chips of different kinds of stone, terrazzo is usually used for countertops and floors, but the pattern made its way onto wallpaper, paintings, and knick knacks galore. Since terrazzo comes in many different colorways, it’s easy to match it to your decor to add a little texture and liveliness to your space.

The Grey Terrazzo Removable Wallpaper by Livette’s Wallpaper helps you fake texture on a boring white wall.

These terrazzo-inspired Ceramic Coasters help you ease into the terrazzo trend.

5. Monochromatic Gallery Walls

Gallery walls are nothing new, but one way to update yours and keep it from looking too cluttered is to put all your artwork in frames that are the same color. If you can keep the art within the same color family, too, even better. This will keep your gallery wall looking intentional, tonal and cohesive.

This Americanflat 7-Pack Gallery Wall Set includes frames of varying sizes, all in the same black finish.

6. Fashion-Inspired

If you work in a creative role or just need more inspiration than a simplistic, monochromatic gallery wall can offer, round up some fashion prints and create a more colorful display. Let’s be real: obsessions with designer labels will probably never fade, and while I might not be able to afford a new Chanel purse, I can definitely invest in a piece of Chanel-inspired art. Accessorizing your space with a good fashion coffee table book works, too.

The Oliver Gal Artist Collective has tons of fashion-inspired art and prints. I particularly love the ‘When First Class Is Sold Out’ print.

7. Use Of Vertical Space

If you’re working from a smaller apartment, it’s important to make use of your space in the most efficient ways possible. Instead of investing in a wide, boxy work desk, take advantage of your vertical space. A floating ladder shelf/desk hybrid functions as a work station and shelf storage. If you have to build your WFH area inside your bedroom, find a shelving unit that also functions as a closet extension, and display shoes, bags, and accessories to maximize your space.

The Itaar 4-Tier Ladder Shelf Bookcase with Drop-Down Desk is a major space-saver that doubles as a desk.

8. Color-Coded Bookshelves

There are probably few things in the world more satisfying than color-coded organization. Whether it’s your closet or your beauty products, color-coding makes everything look so much cooler—and far more organized. Spruce up your bookcase by arranging your books according to the colors of their spines. Trust me, your obsessive brain will thank you. A tidy space makes getting down to business far easier.

9. Patterned Walls

If you can’t work facing a window, I can see why looking at a boring, blank wall might get you down. Finding ways to make your walls a little more inspiring can be a challenge, especially when you’re renting your place, but with the rise of easily-removable patterned wallpapers, it’s far easier to get the look. Create the accent wall of your dreams and add a bit of interest to your space.

StickerbrandMural offers tons of peel-and-stick wallpaper options, and I really love their Modern Geometric Hexagon pattern.

10. Jungle Vibes

Whether you put up some tropical wallpaper, become a green-thumbed plant parent, or just invest in some quality faux-greenery, adding some natural elements to your space can do wonders for your mind. Bringing a taste of the outside in can help a small space feel less cramped.

If you’re a faux plant-lover, snag this Nearly Natural Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree.

If you prefer the real deal, check out The Sill’s offering—I’m a sucker for a good Bird’s Nest Fern myself.

11. Layered Warm Tones

If an all-white space just seems like a room bound to get dirty fast, try layering warmer-toned neutrals instead. Tans, terracottas, warm corals, browns and nudey pinks can all play off of one another to create a welcoming, bohemian-inspired space.

How dreamy is this Thea Hilo Tufted Rug?

This sweet Female Form Vase comes in four “skin tone” colorways. So clever!

12. Mirror Gallery Walls

An updated take on the gallery wall trend is to put up tons of mirrors instead of art or photographs. Mirrors look beautiful and create the illusion of a larger space, so this is a win-win for smaller home office areas. Try mixing up different styles and shapes of mirrors, and incorporate different textures and finishes to make the display more visually interesting.

Compliment traditional rectangle and circle mirrors with standouts like the Stonebriar Gold Geometric Wall Mirror.

This Magical Thinking Wall Mirror is a small find that makes a big statement.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.