Home Made, All Natural, Sweet Orange Body Scrub

Although the weather in NYC may have you thinking otherwise, summer is right around the corner. If your skin isn’t quite ready for the exposure that shorts and tank tops entail, Holistic Nutritionist, Naturopathic Doctor, and beauty-from-the-inside-out expert Audra Bursae, has just the trick to get your skin ready to reveal itself. Her at-home Sweet Orange Body Scrub will have you ready to show off your silky smooth skin, even if the cold weather does stick around a bit longer.

What you’ll need:

1 cup turbinado sugar, which exfoliates without dehydrating

½ cup cold pressed jojoba oil, to prevent moisture loss

5 drops sweet orange essential oil, to calm and balance the body and mind

Combine the turbinado sugar and jojoba oil in a bowl and stir well. Follow by adding 5 drops of sweet orange essential oil to the mixture and mix thoroughly. Apply to the entire body in a circular motion, paying close attention to those particularly rough areas like the heels, knees, and elbows. When adequately exfoliated, just shower off in warm water.

The result: soft, smooth, sexy skin and the confidence to want to bare it all.

cold pressed jojoba oil, $11.95, at herbariasoap.com

sweet orange essential oil, $2.26, at vitacost.com

Sugar in the Raw Turbinado Sugar, $16, at brooklynpremium.com