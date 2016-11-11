StyleCaster
23 Cool-as-Hell Gifts for Design Junkies

23 Cool-as-Hell Gifts for Design Junkies

Holiday shopping is, to me, a double-edged sword. It’s not easy to pick out the perfect gift for everyone you love, and giving a dud brings the dual disappointment of wasted time and money. (C’mon, we all know “it’s the thought that counts” was a phrase invented by the worst gift-giver ever.) And yet, giving a family member or friend that absolutely perfect-for-them, they’re-genuinely-excited-about-it present is, in my book, up there with petting puppies and watching “Love Actually” when it comes to warm-and-fuzzy feels.

Since we already gave you 50 bomb gift ideas under $50—which are great for everyone from beauty gurus to foodies—we figured it was time to offer a few more ideas to your roster, this time catering to recipients who are design-oriented, and maybe even a little aesthetically snobby. From luxe steals like agate bookends to practical investment splurges like the sleekest, coolest vacuum ever made (split the cost with siblings and give this one to your parents and you’ll be be the #bestkidsever), these gifts will add a chic, sophisticated, and often useful flourish to any home they grace.

Dice Hand-Painted Cushion, $105; at Darkroom London

Beat Mug, $20; at Playtype

Blue Agate Bookends, $195; at Jonathan Adler

Wall Hanging Watch Clock, $150; at Horne

H-AA Rose Gold Slow Juicer, $459; at Hurom

Profile Bottle Opener, $49; at Fire Road

Casarialto Set of 4 Cactus Glasses, $230; at Artemest

Ivan Pratt Spectrum Throw, $150; at Design Within Reach

Glass Teapot Infuser, $70; at MoMA Store

Peter Hewitt Square Ribbon Vase, $55; at MoMA Store

Tasty Plate, $20; at Easy Tiger

iRobot Roomba 980 Vaccuming Robot; $899.99; at iRobot

Sparkling Champagne Lacquered Temperature-Controlled Water Bottle, $35; at S'well

Marbled Terra Cotta Tree Planter, $290; at Helen Levi

Muuto Push Coffee Maker, $149; at Y Living

Bubble Vase, $39; at Article

Aleotto Napkin Rings, $95; at ANNA by RabLabs

H Skjalm P Marble Coaster, $25; at Scandinavian Design Center

Herman Magazine Stand, $90; at ferm LIVING

Jewelry Tree, $59.95; at Menu

Mooney Throw, $220; at Slowdown Studio

Irvine Slim Clean White Gallery Frame, from $39; at Framebridge

Flores Lane NYC Candle, $24; at Flores Lane

