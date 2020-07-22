Scented Candles to Give Your Home an Aromatic Ambiance

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to creating a calming, homely, and comfortable ambiance in your home (or any space, for that matter) scent is one of the most important factors to consider, and candles are one of the best inexpensive ways to infuse some aromatherapy to your abode. Aside from making yourself smell good in general, candles are also a great way to give your place a personalized aroma that both you and your guests will swoon over. Of course, you can always just reach for a generic fragrance diffuser or scented room spray (just don’t reach for a bathroom-specific spray), but while these options may smell mediocre (at best), they don’t just exactly feel as luxe as a scented candle wrapped in chic packaging does. Many popular perfumes and colognes also come in candle form, which means you make your space smell as good as your signature perfume or cologne too.

Besides, is it just me or can we all agree that candles possess the unrivaled ability to transform the mood and overall vibe of our homes? And, aside from offering us ultra-flattering sepia-toned lighting, they also make our apartments smell divine. Scented candles are also known for their mood-boosting, aromatherapeutic benefits as well. When you come home from a long day, your space should feel like your personal sanctuary, not another source of stress, and candles can help tremendously in this department. Ahead, we’ve lined up a few of our favorite scented candles to stock up on.

1. Lulu Candles | Luxury Scented Soy Jar Candle

Available in a large variety of different scents, including sweet vanilla, wild lemongrass, and mango cedarwood, this hand-poured luxury soy candle gives a unique fragrance to any space.

2. NEST Classic Candle

This luxury fragranced candle is made from cosmetic-quality wax to ensure an extra-long burn time (about fifty to sixty hours). Some of the offered fragrances include amber, linen, and amber.

3. LA JOLIE MUSE Vanilla Tobacco Scented Candle

Made of completely natural soy wax and a vegan-friendly cotton wick, this premium scented candle is an aromatic investment you can feel good about adding to your home.