What 8 STYLECASTER Editors Have on Their Home Décor Wish Lists

Ah, wish lists—on one hand, they can be motivating and inspiring: I’m going to sacrifice that dinner out or top I don’t really need so I can keep saving up for that amazing ottoman. On the other hand, they’re frustrating in the sense that wish lists never end for most of us. There’s always one more pretty purchase that will be juuust out of reach.
The good news is, the longer you save up for and look forward to purchasing something you’re really excited about (or a similar version of the uber-expensive piece you originally wanted), the more satisfying it is when you finally own it—and the more you appreciate it. And when it comes to home investments, it’s not a good idea to impulse-buy big things anyway, since you’d probably like to keep it around for awhile.
With that said, we asked eight of our editors what they’ve been dreaming about adding to their homes. From art and mirrors to wallpaper and lots of lighting (hey, it’s important!), here’s what’s on our wish lists.
"I’m dying to wallpaper my front foyer in navy, black, or gray grasscloth. I’m a big believer in dark walls—I’m obsessed with how rich it makes a space, while also making it appear larger. I also would love to do the wall behind my bed, but my foyer is first on my list."—Perrie Samotin, editorial director
Slate Grasscloth Wallpaper, $390; at Jonathan Adler
"I’ve had my eye on Gray Malin’s aerial beach photos long before he blew up into the pop-culture phenom he is today, and they’re still high on my home-décor wish list. I can’t help but feel a warm wash of happiness every time I look at one of his vibrant, summery snaps.
At this point, I’d probably spring for something from his La Dolce Vita collection, since the colorful striped umbrellas remind me of all the times I visited family in Italy and took a trip with them to the ocean."–Cristina Velocci, managing editor
Eden Rock, Cinque Terre Vertical, from $299; at Gray Malin
"I just bought a record player, so now I need something cool to actually store my records in! Perhaps this console will be the winner."–Mel Matzker, social media manager
Draper Media Console, $279; at Urban Outfitters
"Decorating the apartment I share with my boyfriend can be challenging, since he's a die-hard minimalist—of the sort who would prefer literally nothing on the walls—while I like my space to feel cozy and have personality.
One thing we can both agree on, though, is that we could really use a mirror above our living room couch to make our tiny Brooklyn space appear larger. This mirror that doubles as an artsy, industrial light installation would be the dream."—Hannah Hickok, lifestyle editor
Lightolier Galaxy Infinity Mirror, $1,200; at 1stdibs
"I desperately need more lighting in my bedroom—it has no overheard lighting, so I’ve been using a single-bulb standing lamp since I moved in … six months ago. I’ll get around to it, I swear!
My absolute favorite lighting store is Schoolhouse Electric. I have its Vega chandelier in my living room, and I’m kind of obsessed with it. So I’m thinking two of these plug-in sconces might be in order for either side of my bed."—Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor
Holmes Sconce, $89; at Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.
"I live in a studio, so I keep décor to a minimum in order to avoid clutter. Still, I like my place to have a bit of personality, and I love the modern-meets-industrial aesthetic of this neon lamp and the violet color. It’d be perfect on top of my nightstand."—Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
Bouche Neon Table Light in Violet, $214; at BEAM
"Randomly, I met this artist from Tulum in an Uber share a few weeks ago, and we started chatting about what we both do for work. He told me about how he's been trying to make it as an artist for years, and how recently his business has started taking off.
I added him on Instagram (@terrinart_peter) and promptly decided I would very much like one of his pieces hanging in my house. Right now I don't have a house, just a tiny apartment, so it will probably be a few years before I commit to the purchase."—Jasmine Garnsworthy, editor
"Better on the Inside," price upon request, at TerrinArt
"We just got rid of a horrid 1970s-style ceiling fan above our dining room table, and I'm obsessed with the idea of hanging three brass pendant lights in its place.
These hammered-brass dome pendants are a little pricey, but they're so chic! Since I'm not a huge fan of color, we opt for lots of texture and metallics."—Candace Napier, designer & Pinterest account manager
Stanley Hammered Copper Pendant, $998; at Dunlin
