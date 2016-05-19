What 8 STYLECASTER Editors Have on Their Home Décor Wish Lists

Ah, wish lists—on one hand, they can be motivating and inspiring: I’m going to sacrifice that dinner out or top I don’t really need so I can keep saving up for that amazing ottoman. On the other hand, they’re frustrating in the sense that wish lists never end for most of us. There’s always one more pretty purchase that will be juuust out of reach.

The good news is, the longer you save up for and look forward to purchasing something you’re really excited about (or a similar version of the uber-expensive piece you originally wanted), the more satisfying it is when you finally own it—and the more you appreciate it. And when it comes to home investments, it’s not a good idea to impulse-buy big things anyway, since you’d probably like to keep it around for awhile.

With that said, we asked eight of our editors what they’ve been dreaming about adding to their homes. From art and mirrors to wallpaper and lots of lighting (hey, it’s important!), here’s what’s on our wish lists.