5 Home Decor Tips That Can Reinvigorate Your Sex Life

Scroll To See More Images

It’s hard to feel sexy when your digs are plagued with disarray, dirt and disrepair. Life is busy and crazy enough outside of your own front door, and when you get home, you want to feel a sense of calm and organization. If you don’t, it can be really tough to feel relaxed and centered enough to get in the mood to get naughty—and that’s why we have home decor tips to help reinvigorate your sex life. Sure, a full-on Queer Eye kind of makeover would be amazing. But you don’t need such dramatic changes to get your space into sexier shape. Subtle changes to your bedroom—or better yet, to your whole house, condo, or apartment—can make a huge difference when it comes to feeling sexy in your own home.

You want to create a space that’s inviting. In other words, the cleaner your place, the dirtier you’ll want to get with your partner. So, here are five ways to rev up your sex life by tuning up the good vibes in the place you call home.

1. Clear the clutter

One of the number one mood killers when it comes to great sex is having to wade through a mess in order to partake. If you have to throw stuff on the floor to find the bed or move stuff around to even get to it, you’ll find yourself thinking more about how much you need to do laundry and clean up the disaster that has become your home, instead of how much you want to get down and dirty with your partner.

So, say no to piles. Put the laundry in the hamper. Put the clean clothes away. Make your bed every morning. Keep surfaces, including the floor, clear of junk. Utilize your closets and dresser and drawers. Make your mama proud. You’ll be amazed at how much better you’ll feel and how much more drawn you’ll be to your partner when you don’t feel like you’re drowning in stuff.

2. Love your light

Harsh lighting is no good at any time. But it can be a true deal breaker when it comes to having sex. When you’re playing with your partner, you want to feel your best and good lighting can give you a major helping hand in that department. Consider installing dimmable lights or at least a few lower watt bulbs in bedside lamps.

Candlelight is an excellent mood setter and also particularly forgiving. Keep a few candles — and a lighter or matches — stashed in places where you might find yourself getting frisky. Think nightstands, end tables, maybe even the kitchen…

3. Color me sexy

This may sound a little crazy at first, but hear me out. Color plays a big part in our moods. If you have brightly colored walls that don’t let you feel at ease, think about changing it out for something more soothing and sexy. Think creamy tones and warm colors that make you feel more oozy than woozy.

And if the colors are working but the state of your paint job isn’t so grand, touch things up. Crisp, clear lines and walls without dings and marks and scrapes add to the calming, sensual mood that you want to create. Imagine the place that makes you feel the most calm and sexy, the place the feels the most warm and inviting. You want the colors and the state of your bedroom — and home — to invoke those same feelings.

4. Make the bed you want to lie in

What’s on your bed can play a huge part in what goes on in that bed. Fresh, comfortable linens that feel soft and smell good are a key component of creating a sexy environment. It should go without saying that you want to own at least two sets of great sheets and change them at least once a week. Think about how much time you spend in bed — or would like to spend in bed. Make your bedding investment based on that and you won’t mind spending a little extra on something that looks and feels great.

Consider a duvet cover that you can wash regularly. Layers of linens and a plethora of pillows can create the look and feel of a posh hotel. The sight of a gorgeous bed is sure to inspire you to get in and take advantage of the luxury that awaits. All the better if you don’t have to do that alone.

5. Smell the mood

It can be easy to forget just how important smell is when it comes to the five senses. There is nothing that can better create — or kill — the mood than smell. You always want your house to smell good or neutral at the very least. But when it comes to your bedroom, adding a scent that makes you feel centered and sexy can really add to the mood — or even create it.

Think warm, sensual scents like vanilla, caramel, baked goodies, and spicy blends. Since you’ll already want to light the scene, candles can do double duty on that front, providing inspiration for two of your five senses. You can also use a spray on your room or linens or a plug-in to make sure that the scent lingers for as long as you’d like to, well, you know.

This article was originally published on SheKnows.com