StyleCaster
Share

22 Ways to Work Sage Green Into Your Home Decor ASAP

What's hot
StyleCaster

22 Ways to Work Sage Green Into Your Home Decor ASAP

Kristen Bousquet
by
Sage Bedroom
22 Start slideshow
Photo: Coco Lapine Design

If you’re in the mood to redecorate, you’re not alone—it’s that time of year. But sometimes all it takes to give your digs a new feel is a change in color scheme. According to our trend-spotting friends at Pinterest, sage green is one of the top home decor trends for 2018.

MORE: These Office Decorating Ideas Will Make You Psyched to Go to Work

The subtle hue is likely to appear in the homes of everyone from Instagram influencers to your most stylish friend. It’s the perfect shade when you’re looking to play with color without going overboard. Plus, it straight-up screams spring! (Only a couple more months, guys.) From teapots to tapestries, it’s easy to incorporate sage into your space.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest spaces featuring sage green decor—plus, of course, our favorite shopping picks.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 22
Sage green home inspo and finds

At[mine]

Sage green home inspo and finds

Farmgirl Flowers Big Love burlap wrapped bouquet, $88 at Farmgirl Flowers

Sage green home inspo and finds

At[mine]

Sage green home inspo and finds

Donny Osmond Home seafoam geometric handmade decorative pillow, $54+ at Evine

Sage green home inspo and finds

Coco Lapine Design

Sage green home inspo and finds

Steep in mind tea pot, $35 at Modcloth

Sage green home inspo and finds

At[mine]

Sage green home inspo and finds

Farmgirl Flowers Pothos plant, $40 at Farmgirl Flowers

Sage green home inspo and finds

At[mine]

Sage green home inspo and finds

Evanie cereal bowl, $14 at Anthropologie

Sage green home inspo and finds

At[mine]

Sage green home inspo and finds

Cactus double vase, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Sage green home inspo and finds

At[mine]

Sage green home inspo and finds

Monsttera watercolor wall tapestry, $47 at Society 6

Sage green home inspo and finds

At[mine]

Sage green home inspo and finds

Woven Araya pillow, $58+ at Anthropologie

Sage green home inspo and finds

At[mine]

Sage green home inspo and finds

Perasima dinner plate, $26 at Anthropologie

Sage green home inspo and finds

At[mine]

Sage green home inspo and finds

Ruth dining chair set, $489 at Urban Outfitters

Sage green home inspo and finds

At[mine]

Sage green home inspo and finds

Wire wall square grid, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Game-Changing Products for Your Brightest Smile Yet

Game-Changing Products for Your Brightest Smile Yet
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
  • Sage green home inspo and finds
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share