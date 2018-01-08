22 Ways to Work Sage Green Into Your Home Decor ASAP

If you’re in the mood to redecorate, you’re not alone—it’s that time of year. But sometimes all it takes to give your digs a new feel is a change in color scheme. According to our trend-spotting friends at Pinterest, sage green is one of the top home decor trends for 2018.

The subtle hue is likely to appear in the homes of everyone from Instagram influencers to your most stylish friend. It’s the perfect shade when you’re looking to play with color without going overboard. Plus, it straight-up screams spring! (Only a couple more months, guys.) From teapots to tapestries, it’s easy to incorporate sage into your space.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest spaces featuring sage green decor—plus, of course, our favorite shopping picks.