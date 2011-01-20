StyleCaster
Home Decor: Pretty And Patterned Pieces

Having recently moved into my very own apartment for the first time in my life, I’ve been on quite the home dcor kick lately. My obsessions seem to change on a much too regular basis one week I can’t get enough of lucite, and the next week I’m all about the gothic dcor. Maybe it’s my way of beating the dreary, winter blues, but my new obsession for now at least are colorful patterned pieces.

If you’re a minimalist, then these pieces may not quite speak to you, but chances are I’ll be onto minimalist decor next week so stay tuned. Disclaimer: Im not suggesting you pile all of your colorful furniture into one room. These are merely suggestions of some of my favorite, patterned pieces to add a little life into your home.

One-Of-A-Kind Berr Armchair, Flourished, $1,298, at anthropologie

Knead It Side Table, $199, at cb2.com

Slipper Chair - Watermelon Ikat, $328, at urbanoutfitters

Kew Cylindrical Pouf by Missoni Home, $475, at unicahome.com

Cylinder Wall Sconce, price upon request, at tracygloverstudio

Striped Kilim Sofa, $2,498, at anthropologie

Ziggy White Vase, $14.95, at crateandbarrel

Talavera Melamine Salad Plates, Set of 4, $24, at potterybarn

Jacquard Medallion Throw, $49.99, at worldmarket

2x3 UO Bedouin Embellished Rug, $24, urbanoutfitters

