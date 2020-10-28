31 Gorgeous Home Decor Gift Ideas Perfect for Everyone on Your List

Scroll To See More Images

I’m a self-identified home decor addict, so I’m constantly browsing (or “online window shopping,” as I like to call it) different brands and companies for the cutest home accents. Call it a hobby, call it an unhealthy obsession—either way, I’m always finding the best home decor gift ideas.

While assessing someone’s interior design tastes can be difficult, there are some home decor pieces that can work for pretty much anyone. Whether you know the recipient of your holiday gifts like the back of your hand or need to show up a stranger’s house with a pleasing home decor gift in tow, I’ve got your back. Holiday shopping doesn’t have to be stressful, people! Have a little fun with it.

Look, I’ll admit that getting someone a home decor gift can be tricky. You want to find a piece that the receiver will not only love aesthetically, but also use in some way. Yes, it helps if you know the person to whom you’re giving the gift well—their personal style, favorite colors, etc.—but you don’t have to in order to give a meaningful and gorgeous gift.

If you’re gifting home decor to someone you know, consider their personality. Think about what’s already in their home. Do they have a lot of photos around? A new frame might be a great gift. Do they love art? Get them a framed art print that matches their gallery. Have they been complaining about the broken lamp in their den? You could always replace it with one you think they’d like. These are the gifts that can be a little more personal to the recipient, and they can tell you put in a ton of thought and didn’t just buy something random.

When gifting to someone you don’t know as well, however, the strategy is different. A monogrammed coaster set is always a nice idea, as most people never have enough coasters at home. A chic vase filled with flowers is a lovely gift to bring to a party. In these cases, pick something simple that will work with any interior design style, so no major statement pieces or wild colors.

Luckily for you, below you’ll find myriad home decor gift ideas perfect for everyone on your list. Whether it’s someone you love dearly or a co-worker you hardly know, there’s something great in this home decor gift guide. And, when in doubt, don’t be afraid to just ask the receiver of the gift what they like. (A novel concept, I know!)

1. Aspirational Art Print

Remind everyone to relax this holiday season with this unique and beautiful wall art print.

2. The Mirror on Everyone’s Insta

It can be sunny in the apartment every morning with this bright mirror.

3. Smells Like Home

If your loved ones can’t make it home for the holidays this year, send them one of these thoughtful candles.

4. For the Star Sign Fan

If your friend loves their star sign, get them this rustic and versatile home decor accent. Just make sure you know their sign before ordering!

5. Not Your Grandma’s Doily

Edie Parker is bringing doilys back—and we are totally on board. This guava marbled one is a must-have.

6. A Luxe Throw

Get a cozy throw to add to your friend’s comfort and couch, like this ultra-soft one from UGG.

7. Unique Desk Lamp

Replace that boring lamp with something a little more modern. This one has three different light temperatures.

8. Chic Coasters

Treat your BFF (or yourself) to these porcelain, red-glazed coasters. They’re the definition of a conversation piece. Plus, even the gift box they come in is elegant.

9. Matching Planters

Get your friend with the green thumb a stylish set of ceramic planters. Unlike most sets, these two aren’t identical, creating a unique but harmonized look.

10. Velvety Soft Pillow Cases

It’s time to swap their basic covers with these velvet pom-pom pillow covers. Your friend will thank you.

11. An Ode to the Fire Escape

This fire escape shelf is perfect for a big city dreamer or a friend that’s just moved in (or out!) of New York.

12. Little Green Friends

If someone on your list has been eyeing your indoor garden, get them some live succulents of their own.

13. Stylish Shelves

Make a statement with these unique circle shelves. You can display all of your cool knick-knacks.

14. Festive Fragrance

This elegant diffuser from NEST is an eye-catching decor gift, plus it’ll make your home smell amazing.

15. Unique Picture Frames

Gift one of these marble frames to your BFF with a photo of the two of you together. So cute!

16. Marble-ous Trays

A photo-worthy tray that’s also useful can make a great gift, especially for your friend who loves posting flatlays on IG.

17. Eye-Catching Coaster

Give it a personal touch with a monogram so they know you really went all out.

18. Budget-Friendly Mirror

Mirrors add light to any space, making them a great gift idea for those who live in small apartments.

19. Colorful Tray

A cute place to rest keys, pens, and random things you find in your pocket.

20. Star-Inspired Home Decor

Know an astrology lover? These coasters would be perfect, especially for a wine-and-tarot night!

21. Unique Candle Holder

If you’re really feeling generous, you could include candles to put in these chic hurricanes.

22. Cool Desk Accents

These would look cute on any desk, especially if your friend is into crystals or astro-decor.

23. Bee-Inspired Vase

These vases are a bit of a statement piece, but they’re still super neutral, so they make a great gift.

24. Velvet Pillows With Vintage Flair

Everyone knows someone who could use a little pillow refresher.

25. A Colorful Way to Keep Time

Colorful, cute little desktop clocks? These are useful and adorable!

26. Modern Tapestry

These tapestries are just too cute, and add the perfect pop of color to any blank wall.

27. Old-Fashioned, Gilded Frame

This luxe frame looks expensive, but is still under $35. Bonus points if you put a photo in!

28. A Unique Jewelry Box

A chic jewelry box anyone would love is a great gift for someone who loves to accessorize.

29. Modern Art

This wall quilt is perfect for those who like abstract art.

30. Abstract Throw

Can one really have too many throw blankets? I think not, especially when one this pretty exists.

31. Geometric Vase

This spectacular geometric vase would look good in any home.

This story was originally published November 2019. Updated October 2020.