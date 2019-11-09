29 Gorgeous Home Decor Gift Ideas Perfect for Everyone on Your List

Scroll To See More Images

I’m a self-identified home decor addict, so I’m constantly browsing (or online window shopping, as I like to call it) different brands and companies for the cutest home accents. Call it a hobby, call it an unhealthy obsession—Either way, I’m always finding the best home decor gift ideas. And while assessing someone’s interior design tastes can be difficult, there are some home decor pieces that can work for pretty much anyone. Whether you know the recipient of your holiday gifts like the back of your hand, or need to show up a stranger’s house, home decor gift in tow, I’ve got your back. Holiday shopping doesn’t have to be stressful, people! Have a little fun with it.

Look, I’ll admit that getting someone a home decor gift can be tricky. You want to find a piece that the receiver will not only love aesthetically, but also use in some way. Yes, it helps if you know the person to whom you’re giving the gift well—their personal style, favorite colors, etc.—but you don’t have to in order to give a meaningful and gorgeous gift.

If you’re gifting home decor to someone you know, consider their personality. Think about what’s already in their home. Do they have a lot of photos around? A frame might be a great gift. Have they been complaining about the broken lamp in their den? You could always replace it with one you think they’d like. These are the gifts that can be a little more personal to the receiver of the gift. When gifting to someone you don’t know as well, however, the strategy is different. A monogrammed coaster set is always a nice idea, as most people never have enough in their home. A chic vase filled with flowers is a lovely gift to bring to a party. In these cases, pick something simple that will work with any interior design style.

Luckily for you, below you’ll find myriad home decor gift ideas perfect for everyone on your list. Whether it’s someone you love dearly or a co-worker you hardly know, there’s something great in this home decor gift guide. And, when in doubt, ask the receiver of the gift what they like. (A novel concept, I know.)

Gift one of these marble frames to your BFF with a photo of the two of you.

Pearlescent Vase $32 buy it

No need to wrap up this vase if you bring it with flowers already in it!

A photo-worthy tray that’s also useful can make a great gift.

This cute pegboard is a great gift option for those who like to stay colorful and organized.

Give it a personal touch with a monogram.

Mirrors add light to any space, making them a great gift idea for those who live in small apartments.

A cute place to rest keys, pens, and random things you find in your pocket.

Let there be light!

Who wouldn’t want to cozy up in this?!

Know an astrology lover? These coasters would be perfect.

If you’re really feeling generous, you could include candles to put in these chic hurricanes.

These would look cute on any desk.

These vases are a bit of a statement piece, but still remain neutral.

Everyone knows someone who could use a little pillow refresher.

For the traveller in your life.

Useful and adorable!

These tapestries are just too cute.

This luxe frame looks expensive, but is still under $35.

A chic jewelry box anyone would love.

For the cat-lover.

This wall quilt is perfect for those who like abstract art.

This geode candlestick is just so gorgeous.

Perfect for nights inside and away from the cold.

An art print is a cute gift for those you know really well.

For the plant-lover.

This knife block is endlessly chic.

Let’s shed a little light on the subject, shall we?

Can you really have too many throw blankets? Nope.

This vase would look good in any home.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.