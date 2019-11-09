StyleCaster
29 Gorgeous Home Decor Gift Ideas Perfect for Everyone on Your List

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: CB2, Urban Outfitters, West Elm. DESIGN: Cierra Miller.

I’m a self-identified home decor addict, so I’m constantly browsing (or online window shopping, as I like to call it) different brands and companies for the cutest home accents. Call it a hobby, call it an unhealthy obsession—Either way, I’m always finding the best home decor gift ideas. And while assessing someone’s interior design tastes can be difficult, there are some home decor pieces that can work for pretty much anyone. Whether you know the recipient of your holiday gifts like the back of your hand, or need to show up a stranger’s house, home decor gift in tow, I’ve got your back. Holiday shopping doesn’t have to be stressful, people! Have a little fun with it.

Look, I’ll admit that getting someone a home decor gift can be tricky. You want to find a piece that the receiver will not only love aesthetically, but also use in some way. Yes, it helps if you know the person to whom you’re giving the gift well—their personal style, favorite colors, etc.—but you don’t have to in order to give a meaningful and gorgeous gift.

If you’re gifting home decor to someone you know, consider their personality. Think about what’s already in their home. Do they have a lot of photos around? A frame might be a great gift. Have they been complaining about the broken lamp in their den? You could always replace it with one you think they’d like. These are the gifts that can be a little more personal to the receiver of the gift. When gifting to someone you don’t know as well, however, the strategy is different. A monogrammed coaster set is always a nice idea, as most people never have enough in their home. A chic vase filled with flowers is a lovely gift to bring to a party. In these cases, pick something simple that will work with any interior design style.

Luckily for you, below you’ll find myriad home decor gift ideas perfect for everyone on your list. Whether it’s someone you love dearly or a co-worker you hardly know, there’s something great in this home decor gift guide. And, when in doubt, ask the receiver of the gift what they like. (A novel concept, I know.)

Textured Marble Frames $24
Gift one of these marble frames to your BFF with a photo of the two of you.

Pearlescent Vase $32
No need to wrap up this vase if you bring it with flowers already in it!

Active White Marble Trays $34.95
A photo-worthy tray that’s also useful can make a great gift.

Pegboard + Peg Set $41.99
This cute pegboard is a great gift option for those who like to stay colorful and organized.

Marina Monogram Coaster $14
Give it a personal touch with a monogram.

Carson Leather Strap Mirror $69
Mirrors add light to any space, making them a great gift idea for those who live in small apartments.

Birch Mini Tray $38
A cute place to rest keys, pens, and random things you find in your pocket.

Atlas Natural Wood Table Lamp $169
Let there be light!

Scarlet Throw Blanket $178
Who wouldn’t want to cozy up in this?!

Constellation Coasters $29
Know an astrology lover? These coasters would be perfect.

Swoon Hurricanes $49.95
If you’re really feeling generous, you could include candles to put in these chic hurricanes.

Natural Stand on Stone Objects $69
These would look cute on any desk.

Honeycomb Vase $32
These vases are a bit of a statement piece, but still remain neutral.

Round Pintuck Pillow $39
Everyone knows someone who could use a little pillow refresher.

Cork Globe $129
For the traveller in your life.

Tait Desktop Clocks $75
Useful and adorable!

Mini Tufted Flag Tapestry $19
These tapestries are just too cute.

Victoria Frame $34
This luxe frame looks expensive, but is still under $35.

Resin Shagreen Jewelry Box $39.95
A chic jewelry box anyone would love.

Plum & Bow Cat Pillow $34
For the cat-lover.

Vacilando Quilting Co. Wall Quilt $150
This wall quilt is perfect for those who like abstract art.

Crystal Geode Candlestick $68
This geode candlestick is just so gorgeous.

Nordon Geo Copper Throw $199
Perfect for nights inside and away from the cold.

Uzualsunday Hello Leopard Art Print $19
An art print is a cute gift for those you know really well.

Dipped Clay Pot + Stand $58
For the plant-lover.

Pillar White Marble Knife Block $49.95
This knife block is endlessly chic.

Janel Foo Glassworks Lucky Star… $82
Let’s shed a little light on the subject, shall we?

Tara Faux Fur Throw Blanket $138
Can you really have too many throw blankets? Nope.

Celia White Vase $16.95
This vase would look good in any home.

 

