Chic Home Decor Books to Dress up Your Coffee Table

While we all love a good read, but the reality is that coffee table books tend to function more as stylish home decor accents as opposed to serving as actual reading material—and while that’s totally okay if you ask us, if they’re actually themed around home decor inspiration and design, you get extra points. They’re also just a wonderful way to display your distinctive sense of style and interests by adding a personalized touch to your space.

If you’re a lover of style and interior design, decorating your living room set up with aesthetically-pleasing coffee books about your favorite designers, magazines, photographers, and set decorators is also an excellent way to bring your love for home decor to your central space. Aside from their chic covers and glossy pages, they’re also filled with plenty of material to soak up, from compilations about the industry as a whole to historical insights, these coffee table books are certainly not just a pretty face.

From archival collections composed of beloved interior designer musings to collections of affordable and style-savvy ways to dress up smaller spaces, there’s no shortage of home decor-focussed coffee table books to choose from.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale

1. Beautifully Organized: A Guide to Function and Style in Your Home

Tara Shaw’s comprehensive tome on chic home decor spans both historical interior design waves and motifs, as well as covering contemporary home decor trends. Filled to the brim with glossy illustrations, this compilation is chock full of inspiration to use for yourself.

2. The Finer Things: Timeless Furniture, Textiles, and Details

Not only does this gorgeous coffee table book feature a luxe golden cover that compliments any coffee table, but it’s also full of inspiring home decor imagery and history to read about as well.

3. Soul of the Home: Designing with Antiques

With an emphasis on re-purposing charming vintage, second-hand, and antique home decor and furniture, this delightfully modern coffee table book seamlessly displays how retro items can fit beautifully in contemporary interiors.