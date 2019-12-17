These ‘Home Alone’ Quotes Are Perfect Instagram Captions For All Ya Filthy Animals Out There

Scroll To See More Images

Wondering how to spruce up your clever Christmas posts next week? You can always just stick to these Home Alone quotes for your Instagram captions—after all, a classic film never goes out of style! Back in 1990, Home Alone captured all of our hearts with its adorable lead, Kevin, played by a baby-faced Macaulay Culkin (you know, back when he was adorable and all). After getting left behind by his family, he gets up to all kinds of trouble. It’s crazy to think that we’re coming up on nearly three decades since the movie hit theaters, but honestly, it does make sense—do you really think you’d see a movie about a kid being left alone on Christmas today? (Child endangerment, anyone?!)

Nevertheless, that’s why this film reigns in as a classic. It’s given us almost thirty years of calling each other “filthy animals” come Christmastime every year—and since Instagram’s inception, plenty of holiday captions have contained the phrase. But if you’re looking for something a little more, say, unique other than the typical “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal,” then you’ve come to the right place. Check out 10 quotes from Home Alone to use this holiday season, on and off social media, below.

10. “Guys, I’m eating junk and watching rubbish! You better come out and stop me!”

There’s really no better time than the holiday season to consume a bunch of “rubbish,” don’t you think? And if you’re anything like me and Kevin, you’re probably begging your family to help you stop reaching for yet another piece of roast chicken. (You only mean it halfheartedly, of course!)

9. “Fuller, go easy on the Pepsi.”

If you have a huge family with tons of tiny tots and kids running around, you know exactly what this quote is all about. Just like Leslie, you’ll be gently nudging the youngest of the bunch to stop stocking up on sweets and soda—otherwise, you’ll have to face the wrath of their impedending sugar rush!

8. “Has this toothbrush been approved by the American Dental Association?”

As someone who’s asking for a fancy toothbrush for Christmas, I can agree that there’s no shame in Kevin’s knack for pointing out the finer (dental) things in life.

7. “This is my house. I have to defend it.”

While we sincerely hope that you won’t be fighting off two scraggly intruders like Kevin, there’s no doubt that the holidays means having a ton of people over to your preciously decorated home. When someone accidentally snags the mistletoe or drops a piece of fine china before dinner, it might have you breaking into defense mode, too.

6. “Bless this highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner and the people who sold it on sale. Amen.”

Hey, we’ve all had our fair share of holiday dinners gone wrong. Burnt the turkey? Chilled the potato salad for too long? Pie gone awry? It’s ok! Take a nod from Kevin and turn that Christmas meal around—you’ll be saying “Amen” to microwaveable dinner for saving the day in no time.

5. “Buzz, your girlfriend. Woof!”

Have someone in your family or friend group who brings a new date to the holiday function every year? Yeah, we all know the type. They might have you reacting much like Kevin here.

4. “Two scoops, sir?” “Two? Make it three. I’m not driving.”

Who says wine and beer are the only things making you too woozy to get behind the wheel? Have you ever eaten too much dessert? Still, we’re saying yes, yes, and yes to more—please and thank you.

3.”Down here, you big horse’s ass. Come and get me before I call the police.”

You gotta keep this insult’s PG-13 this holiday season, especially if there are kids around. But if one of your relatives is getting right on your damn nerves, feel free to break this one out: “You big horse’s ass!”

2. “You can mess with a lot of things, but you can’t mess with kids on Christmas.”

Shall we gently remind you of No. 9 on this list? We really can’t stress it enough: Christmas is about those kids. While we all might like to convince ourselves otherwise, why else are we still caught up in this system of gift-giving and holiday cheer? We have a bunch of Kevins to please. Don’t mess that up for them!

1. “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal.”

A classic that simply never goes out of style.