Holy Sh*t! A New ckone Campaign Featuring Lara

Calvin Klein is making ckone into a lifestyle collection as if it wasn’t already the first time around in the 90s care of Kate Moss (and not so much Marky Mark, Funky Bunch aside). And there’s a new campaign to support it, and it’s sick.

Kevin Carrigan, global creative director of ck Calvin Klein,explained to Vogue UK that the Steven Meisel shot campaign (who also did the original) had quite an easy premise. “We put them (the models) all in a room, just a big mirrored box surrounded by cameras, and let them try the collection.”

“Mark and Kate were just young kids then and we wanted the same feel. We wanted to show how diverse the collection is when worn by different people, so we took one jean, one shirt, a great grey T-shirt; classic American basics, and gave them to these cool kids,” he continued.

In other words, young beautiful people help sell shit? Yes, yes they do. Some of those young beautiful people outside of Calvin girl Lara Stone include Pixie Geldof, Alice Dellal, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Abbey Lee Kershaw, Ruby Aldridge, boxer Robert Evans, dancer Jackson Blyton Megran and artist Viggo Janason.

It’s such a different feel than the sleek, slick, beautiful Calvin Klein commercial currently featuring Lara, showing that when you’re that gorgeous, your appeal is basically boundless.

The ckone line will include not only fragrance but denim and other ready to wear. Get more info at www.ckone.com and watch out for the commercial in early March.