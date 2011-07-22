Holy Moly! Kate Middleton’s McQueen Gown Cost $400,000

We all knew that Kate Middleton‘s custom, handmade Alexander McQueen wedding gown was probably really, really pricey — the Duchess of Cambridge should wear nothing but the best on her special day. But now, thanks to the Daily Mail, we can put an actual price tag on the Sarah Burton-designed masterpiece: $400,000 (or 250,000). If you’re curious about what in the world could make a piece of clothing cost as much as a house, you will soon be able to check it out up close for yourself.

The dress will be on display at Buckingham Palace’s summer exhibition this year and over 600,000 people are expected to come through to see Burton’s handiwork. While we’ve all seen about a million photos of Kate in her wedding dress, we’re willing to bet that they don’t nearly do the gorgeous piece justice — the detailing and embroidery are exquisite, and it’s a work of art that certainly deserves to be admired. Why do you think over half a million people have checked out the Alexander McQueen exhibit at the Met?

If you still haven’t taken your summer vacation, you might want to book the next flight to the UK so you can witness this piece of history.

Photos via the Daily Mail