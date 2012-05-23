Holy Hotness! H&M’s Summer Holiday 2012 Campaign Is Sizzlin’

With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, we’re already getting antsy with the summer season that’s fast approaching. Days of beachside lounging, afternoon BBQs and fruity sorbet indulgence (hey, at least it’s a few cals lighter than ice cream) are within an arm’s reach and we couldn’t be more eggcited.

Maybe that’s why we’re totally enamored with the new images from mega international retail chain H&M‘s new Holiday 2012 campaign (“Holiday” as in summer-slash-resort). Filled with a tropical background that’s heavy on the blue skies and palm trees via the Versace collection, along with tons and tons of summer-appropriate fashions, H&M has managed to capture what we’re hoping our summer plans will look like.

Featuring model Edita Vilkeviciute and shot by Camilla Åkrans, check out the sizzlin’ campaign in the slideshow above, but don’t blame us if you have a sudden urge to book a vaca to the Mediterranean, the French Polynesian islands or the Caribbean.