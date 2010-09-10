Holy Chanel! A Boutique Opening For The Stars

From BCBG to Jason Wu, and Frank Tell it’s become clear that the word words of the day are decidedly the Chanel party last night. Why might you ask would one celebration stand out amidst a veritable season’s worth of ftes for the fabulous-only packed into one week? Well kids, for one insane reason the famous, almost famous and mere mortals were side by side by side under blinding white lights in a beautiful little revamped Chanel boutique on Spring Street. That means I chatted with a spray painting Claire Danes, hung out with Rachel Bilson and got close enough to Karl for an iPhone pic. Get the highlights, the low lights and check out the bright shining lights in the slide show above.