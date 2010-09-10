Holy Chanel! A Boutique Opening For The Stars

From BCBG to Jason Wu, and Frank Tell it’s become clear that the word words of the day are decidedly the Chanel party last night. Why might you ask would one celebration stand out amidst a veritable season’s worth of ftes for the fabulous-only packed into one week? Well kids, for one insane reason the famous, almost famous and mere mortals were side by side by side under blinding white lights in a beautiful little revamped Chanel boutique on Spring Street. That means I chatted with a spray painting Claire Danes, hung out with Rachel Bilson and got close enough to Karl for an iPhone pic. Get the highlights, the low lights and check out the bright shining lights in the slide show above.
Diane and Karl a match made in designer meets pretty girl heaven.
That dress is so Rodarte-meets-Chanel, but you know, actually Chanel.
A faux spray paint wall that made for hours of entertainment. Inspired by Peter Marino's super artistic store revamp.
The so tall and stunning Serena van der Woodsen.
A pretty man at a pretty party.
Some inside looks what's not to love?
I mean, I only got one shot with the can. I had to show some SC love.
Robin Thicke and his stunning wife Paula Patton. The two will be around town all week. Is that a lot, I inquired? "Anywhere I can take her, I'm good." I mean...
Claire Danes took to the can. I asked her what she was writing...
"My tag from when I was ten years old," was her response. Why am I imagining Claire Danes in like a bandana running around town with a spray can, age 10?
Maggie Grace: "I'll be around all week, I'm doing an editorial with Glamour and filming a movie called Lockout." Someone is busy post Lost finale.
Byrdie Bell is going back to school to "study psychology and art history," so she won't be around much this week. School sucks like that.
Chanel Iman is not wearing Chanel; she is wearing a dress from her boutique in L.A. Who knew she had one?
Lou Doillon is game for a photo and seems so lovely.
Rodger and Rachel Zoe. Rachel said "if Brad is in there I am going to meet him." Guess what? Brad was in there.
Rachel Bilson will have a busy week, and "of course" she's wearing Chanel. Gorgeous. Don't think of this photo as blurry, think of it as softly lit.
And this is how close I was to Karl. So close.