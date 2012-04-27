Are Holograms Taking Over Hollywood?

Ever since Tupac appeared on stage at Coachella as a hologram, there have been hints here and there that bringing back beloved performers from the dead may just become the next “thing.” Talks of Justin Bieber performing with a hologram version of Elvis Presley have surfaced and, while girl group TLC confirmed that there will not be a hologram Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopez at their reunion tour, they will have her projected on a screen behind them as they perform.

So, if holograms of dead celebrities start taking over, who would you want to see? Check out our slideshow above to see our picks for hologram performances and let us know who you would choose in the comment section below!