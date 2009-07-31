Holmes Takes on SATC 2

Following the rumors of Posh Spice, close friend and shopping buddy Katie Holmes just might make an appearance in the next Sex and the City flick. We have to ask…does this go against Scientology in any way, shape, or form?

We fervently hope she’s awesome in it, as we miss the sassy Joey Potter, as well as the badass from Disturbing Behavior and the troubled youth from Pieces of April. Her role is rumored to be that of a saucy company executive who puts good old Samantha Jones in her place.

Do you think Tom will be making an appearance as well? Who would he be? Big’s younger, super energetic brother? We hope not.