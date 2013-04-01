Let’s face it: Celebrity relationships are fickle. It seems that a week rarely goes by when a high-profile couple doesn’t call it quits—or reconcile. And we often forget that some of the most famous and seemingly strong duos have had seriously rocky roads along the way (ahem, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel).

Today, the May issue of Cosmopolitan was released with cover girl Rachel Bilson who—in a rare interview—gushed about her relationship with actor Hayden Christensen. While Bilson is constantly on our minds thanks to her fashion prowess, we’d completely forgotten about Christensen and their famously hot and cold relationship, which culminated in a called-off wedding back in 2010.

This got us thinking about other A-listers who’ve split up, only to reconcile more times than we can count, all with the media’s watchful eye tracking their every move.

Click through the slideshow above for a look at some of Hollywood’s most famous on-again, off-again celebrity couples and let us know who you think is in it for the long haul!