Hollywood And Fashion Stars Turn Out To Celebrate A New Eco-Pen

Who knew something as small as a pen could be such cause for celebration? Maybe it’s the terrifying, and apparently, endless spilling of oil taking place in the Gulf of Mexico right now, but since this pen comes with an eco message and design, it makes all the more sense.

NYC based design company DBA, launched the DBA 98 Pen the 98 stands for the percentage of the writing tool that is fully biodegradable and luminaries in the world of art, film, literature and fashion showed up at the Standard Hotel in New York on Friday to welcome it.

Those notables whose names include actors Lorraine Bracco, Matthew Modine, Colin Firth, hotelier Andr Balazs, writers James Frey and Salman Rushdie, musicians Mick Jagger and MGMT and designers Rogan Gregory (himself an eco warrior), Cynthia Rowley and Georgina Chapman among others contributed pieces utilizing the “green” pen and DBA’s endless notebook made of 100% recycled paper for a silent auction. The pieces ran the gamut from sketches, short stories, poems, quotations, and signatures, depending on the artists at hand’s particular skill set.



Salman Rushdie, Brooke Geahan, Leon Ramsmeier, Patrick Sarkissian, Eric Wysocan

Leon Ransmeier, Co-Founder (with Patrick Sarkissian and Erik Wysocan) and Creative Director at DBA talked of the company’s green stance on high design. At DBA we are designing beautiful products with an ecological message and integrity.”

“We may not be able to stop global disasters overnight but the DBA Pen is a daily object which represents a step in the revolution of how we think.

All proceeds from the sale benefit non profit organization Riverkeeper, which works to keep local waterways clean. Want to get in on the arty action but missed the party? No worries, visit DBA’s website here on Wed, May 19 and start bidding.

To see who you missed at the star-studded fete, check out additional images below.

