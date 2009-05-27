Hollywood Stars Don’t Just Shine… They Reproduce

Son of fashion phenomenon, Vivienne Westwood, and brother to founder of acclaimed lingerie, Agent Provocateur, Joe Torre, Ben Westwood has inherited — and rightfully so — continued prosperity. In reference to the success of his upcoming exhibition, Westwood tells FashionWeekDaily that much of his success is attributed to his colorful upbringing; a claim that the opening of “Spawn:Bound” confirms. His latest photography collection explores the depths of the inner-workings of “the children of ‘nostagia’ celebrities.” He titles them as “the new establishment” and suggests that in therms of status they even upstage the aristocracy.

Westwood encompasses a wide variety of high society, featuring celebrity offspring such as, Lily Allen, Kimberley Stewart, Jade and Elizabeth Jagger, Alexandra and Theodora Richards, and Stella McCartney. His project examines the culture of those born-famous, highlighting their parents as the foundation of their fame and the platform for their success.

With May 28th as an estimated mid-point between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, the launch of “Spawn:Bound,” comes at a perfect time to celebrate mommy and daddy, for in this case, a lifelong endowment.