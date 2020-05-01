The ‘Hollywood’ Cast’s Net Worths Prove They’ve Already Made It Big

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s Hollywood season 1. Netflix’s Hollywood is Ryan Murphy’s latest creation, and as expected from the man behind American Horror Story, The Politician and other shows, Hollywood is splashy and over-the-top. And we’re sure the Hollywood Netflix cast salary isn’t too bad either.

Hollywood, which premiered on May 1, follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in the entertainment industry. The show examines how race, sexuality, gender and privilege can affect one’s career and the opportunities one is afforded, especially around the hot new movie, Peg, which every character wants a part in. Along with some newcomers, the seven-episode series stars several Hollywood heavyweights, such as Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor.

While the exact numbers of the Hollywood cast salary are unclear, Netflix is known to fork over the big bucks to its actors. (For example, the two leads of Stranger Things are paid $350,000 per episode, so we’re sure veterans like LuPone and Taylor are making more than pennies.) The Hollywood Reporter also reported in 2018 that Murphy signed a $300 million deal with Netflix to create shows for them for five years. If Murphy’s Netflix salary is any indication of how much the Hollywood actors make, we can assume that their paychecks are sizable. While we don’t know the cast salary of Hollywood, there have been reports about the actors’ net worths. Find out about those figures ahead.

David Corenswet (Jack Castello)

Net worth: $500,000

Corenswet plays Jack Castello, a World War II veteran who comes to Hollywood to be an actor. To make ends meet or him and his pregnant wife, Jack is employed at a gas station. But he doesn’t pump gas. Instead, Jack is paid as a gigolo for clients, who are usually Hollywood stars or executives. At the end of the series, Jack’s dreams come true as he’s cast as the male lead in the blockbuster hit, Meg. Along with Hollywood, Corenswet also starred in Murphy’s Netflix series, The Politician. His credits also include House of Cards and Elementary. Stars Offline reports that his net worth is $500,000.

Darren Criss (Raymond Ainsley)

Net worth: $3.5 million

Criss stars as Raymond Ainsley, a filmmaker who’s hired to direct Meg. Raymond is the boyfriend of aspiring actress Camille Washington, who plays the lead in Meg, thanks to his push to have her screen test for the ACE Pictures executives. Like Criss, Ainsley is also half-Filipino and wants to cast Anna May Wong as the Asian lead in one of his films, but the studio tells him that he needs to have another hit first before they’ll allow him to do so. Criss also has a long history Murphy. He’s starred in Glee, American Horror Story: Hotel and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, for which he won a Golden Globe and an Emmy. Celebrity Net Worth reports that he’s worth $3.5 million.

Laura Harrier (Camille Washington)

Net worth: $1 million – $5 million

Harrier plays Camille Washington, a black actress at ACE Pictures. By far, Camille is one of the studios’ most talented actresses, but she’s often cast in stereotypical roles, such as the maid to a white family, because of the color of her skin. Thanks to her boyfriend, Raymond Ainsley, she was able to audition for his film, Meg. (Then titled as Peg.) Camille excels in her audition. But ACE Pictures’ head, Avis, is hesitant to cast her as the lead because she’s black. In the end, despite her coworkers telling her that the movie will bomb if it has a black lead, Avis casts Camille as Meg and Camille goes onto win an Oscar. As for Harrier, the actress has starred in films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and BlacKkKlansman. She’s also modeled for brands like Kenzo, Urban Outfitters and American Eagle. Trends Celebs Now reports that her net worth is between $1 million and $5 million.

Joe Mantello (Dick Samuels)

Net worth: $1 million – $5 million

Mantello plays Dick Samuels, a longtime executive at ACE Pictures, who plays a key role in Camille being cast in Meg. It’s later revealed in Hollywood that Dick is gay. At the end of the film, Dick passes away from an illness and most of the cast attend his funeral to thank him for what he did for the entertainment industry. Mantello is best known on Broadway for his roles in Wicked, Assassins and Angels in America, in which he was an original cast member. He also starred in Murphy’s 2014 movie, The Normal Heart. Trend Celebs Now reports that his net worth is between $1 million and $5 million.

Dylan McDermott (Ernie)

Net worth: $20 million

McDermott stars as Ernie, the owner of a Hollywood gas station, which employs handsome young men as attendants to be gigolos for Hollywood executives. Ernie was an aspiring actor who never made it and quit Hollywood to run a gas station. At the end, Ernie was cast in Meg as a studio executive who pushes for Meg to be cast in a fictional film. McDermott has previously worked with Murphy on several seasons of American Horror Story. He’s also won a Golden Globe for The Practice. Celebrity Net Worth reports that his net worth is $20 million, which seems high compared to the other cast members.

Jake Picking (Rock Hudson)

Net worth: $900,000

Picking stars as Rock Hudson, a closeted gay actor who falls in love with Archie Coleman, a black screenwriter, who wrote the script for Meg. Rock and Archie meet after Rock hires Archie to have sex with him at the gas station. Throughout Hollywood, Rock (whose real name is Roy Harold) is also sexually abused by his agent, Henry Wilson. In the end, despite Henry’s advice, Rock and Archie come out as a gay couple at the Oscars. Along with Hollywood, Picking will also star in the upcoming Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Stars Offline reports that his net worth is $900,000.

Holland Taylor (Ellen Kincaid)

Net worth: $20 million

Taylor stars as Ellen Kincaid, an executive at ACE Pictures, who also has a crucial role in casting Camille in Meg. Ellen was also the only executive who saw star potential in Jack from a horrible screen test, which led him to be cast in Meg as well. Taylor has a long acting career. In 1999, she won an Emmy for her role on The Practice. She’s also starred in shows like Two and a Half Men and movies like Legally Blonde. She’s also been dating actress and Murphy’s muse Sarah Paulson since 2015. Wealthy Persons report that her net worth is $20 million.

Samara Weaving

Net worth: $3 million

Weaving plays Claire Wood, the daughter of Avis and Ace Amberg, the CEOs of ACE Pictures. Claire auditioned for the role of Peg and was almost cast until Avis decided to give the role to Camille. Claire told her mom that was the right choice, as Camille was the better actress for that character. In the end, Claire was cast as Meg’s friend, Sarah. Along with Hollywood, Weaving starred in the 2019 film Ready or Not, as well as the Showtime series Smilf. Celebrity Net Worth reports that her net worth is $3 million.

Jim Parsons

Net worth: $160 million

Parsons plays Henry Wilson, Rock Hudson’s agent who’s also closeted. Henry is viewed as a villain throughout Hollywood, as he sexually harasses men, such as Rock and Jack, in order for them to sign with him as clients. In the end, Wilson apologizes to Rock and Jack and decides to produce a movie about a gay love story after coming out. Parsons starred in Murphy’s 2014 film The Normal Heart, but he’s best known for his role on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, on which he earned $1 million per episode in the later seasons. Celebrity Net Worth reports that he’s worth $160 million.

Patti LuPone

Net worth: $8 million

LuPone stars as Avis Amberg, the wife of ACE Pictures founder Ace Amberg. After her husband is hospitalized, Avis takes over for him and makes the history-making decision to cast Camille, a black actress, as the lead of the studio’s next feature film, Meg. In the end, Avis becomes the first female producer to win an Oscar when Meg wins Best Picture. LuPone has two Grammys, two Tonys and two Olivier Awards for her acting career. Along with Hollywood, she’s also starred in Murphy’s shows, such as Glee and American Horror Story. Celebrity Net Worth reports that she’s worth $8 million.