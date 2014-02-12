Holland Roden: ‘It’s Funny to Me That People Think I’m a Fashion It Girl’

This New York Fashion Week season has been largely scant by way of fashion It girls. (Even fixture Kate Bosworth is skipping shows this season!) But there’s one girl who’s been in attendance: 27-year-old “Teen Wolf” star Holland Roden, who first made a name for herself last year for serving up consistently stylish red carpet looks.

The starlet is known mainly for her ability to straddle the line between high-impact glamour and wearable, everyday outfits with ease. Designers like Armani, Georges Chakra, and Naeem Khan have all dressed her, and she tends to top off her looks with a variety of hair and makeup lips—with the exception being her bold statement lip, which she never drops.

With all the attention on her style over the past year, it’s no wonder that Holland has thoughts of her own on her “Fashion It Girl” label. “It’s very funny,” Roden, who’s styled by celebrity stylist Karen Raphael, told StyleCaster at the Guess party during NYFW. “I don’t feel that way at all. Fashion girls tend to be stick thin, and very chic, and very New York, and I just always feel like some sort of meme making Jennifer Lawrence type faces. I cannot take a normal picture. It’s funny to think myself as a fashion person.”

We hate to disagree, but we beg to differ–click through the gallery above to see 10 recent stylish looks Holland has totally rocked on the red carpet!