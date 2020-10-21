10 Holiday Zoom Backgrounds To Celebrate The Most Wonderful Time Of Year

Scroll To See More Images

As we prepare ourselves for the winter season, there are a few things everyone needs: a cozy face mask (so warm and so necessary), puffer coat (low-key chic, though), peppermint mocha (no shame) and, of course, a few holiday Zoom backgrounds to get us all into the spirit. Winter gatherings and traditions might look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy the season. Roaring fires, pretty lights, snowy vibes—they’re all a part of the holiday season and deserve to be celebrated.

Though Zoom may have started out as a work-only tool for many of us, it’s quickly turned into a way we can communicate with those we don’t get to see as often these days. So whether it’s morning meetings with your work team, family game nights or happy hours with your BFFs, odds are you’ve spent plenty of time on Zoom this year. And as we head into the holiday season, that likely won’t change much. Thankfully, there are plenty of fun holiday Zoom backgrounds that make staying indoors way more festive—especially if you throw up some string lights, too. (Just saying.)

From gorgeous wintry landscapes to a puppy all decked out for Christmas (!!) these images are here to make any Zoom meeting feel like a seasonal treat. Next time you’re popping into a Zoom chat, consider swapping out your typical background with something perfect for the holidays. It can serve as a reminder that a new season is approaching—a time to start fresh, drink a piping-hot latte, put out decorations and blast holiday music.

To help inspire you, we’ve rounded up some seriously festive holiday Zoom backgrounds below. You’ll find everything that makes this the most wonderful time of the year: from twinkling lights to freshly baked holiday cookies. Throw on your coziest sweater, grab a hot cocoa and prepare for some major holiday vibes.

1. Holiday Lights Galore

Even if you’re stuck on a Zoom call all night, you can still enjoy the holiday lights with this festive background. Just wrap a scarf around your neck, grab a steaming cup of hot chocolate and settle in for a night of bright lights—while your boss attempts to explain the new budget, of course.

2. A Cozy Fireplace

There’s nothing quite like cozying up by the fireplace on a cold winter’s night. Even if your home doesn’t have an actual fireplace, you can still get the vibes with this background. Have all your friends choose the same one as you chat, and it will feel like you’re all huddled up in a cabin together.

3. This Picture-Perfect Pup

This Zoom background is perfect—full stop. Even if you don’t celebrate Christmas, it’s hard to deny that this little puppy sitting inside a Santa hat (!!) is anything less than perfection. When I get a dog, you better believe I’m posing it like this for the holidays.

4. A Stunning Menorah Lighting

Whether you’re celebrating Hanukkah far away from your family or just feel comforted by seeing the candles on the Menorah burn bright, this Zoom background is definitely for you. And as a plus, unlike real candles, you do not run the risk of accidentally knocking over this virtual Menorah.

5. This Festive Latte Situation

One of the best parts about the holidays is all the delicious hot beverages we get to consume. Use this festive latte as your Zoom background as you sip a peppermint mocha or chai—and remember that you could create latte art in the shape of a tree if you really wanted to. (It’s hard, OK?)

6. Decorating The Christmas Tree

Throw on some holiday tunes and get ready to decorate the Christmas tree—even if it’s just virtually. Whether you’re chatting with your parents as they decorate or catching up with a friend over a cup of hot cocoa, this Zoom background will give you all the festive feels.

7. More Challah, Please

If you try really, really hard, you can almost smell the challah baking in the oven. Use this Zoom background to make it feel like you’re actually at home with loved ones, celebrating the holidays with a seriously delicious meal.

8. An Array Of Gifts

For me? You shouldn’t have. Whether you always get dozens of gifts during the holidays or just a couple, this Zoom background will make you feel like the spoiled child you always wanted to be. Just don’t forget to write those thank you notes!

9. A Winter Wonderland

Even if you don’t get much snow where you live, this gorgeous wintry landscape is a must for any Zoom call this holiday season. And, if you really want to go all the way, you can say that the cabin in the background of the photo is totally Santa’s house.

10. Some Adorable Holiday Cookies

The holiday season hasn’t officially started until cookies have been eaten. These adorable cookies are almost too good to eat—which is OK, I guess, considering it’s just a photo. At least they make a cute Zoom background!