Sequin Jumpsuits Are the Trendiest (and Comfiest) Way to Dress Up This Holiday Season

This holiday season, an innovative trend has come to save us from ourselves: sequin jumpsuits. You heard us—sequin jumpsuits are here to elevate our holiday party wardrobes to new levels of comfort, practicality and fashion-forward style.

Sequin jumpsuits offer all the magic of ordinary jumpsuits: They’re a one-stop shop for comfy-cute style. Just throw one on, slip into your favorite pair of shoes and layer on a few accessories (or don’t)—and boom, instant outfit. To put it simply, jumpsuits invite you to be your laziest sartorial self. (Who has the energy to coordinate tops and pants when jumpsuits have made all-in-one outfits an option?)

Sequin jumpsuits, though—sequin jumpsuits invite you to be your laziest, sparkly AF sartorial self. (Who has the energy to coordinate sparkly tops and sparkly pants when sequin jumpsuits have made all-in-one sparkly AF outfits an option?)

And they’re not just practical, they’re also on-trend. Pinterest searches for “sequin jumpsuits” are up 280 percent this holiday season, meaning you’ll be the envy of everyone at any holiday party you attend if you show up wearing one.

To recap? Sequin jumpsuits offer the low-maintenance style of a regular jumpsuit, the kind of comfort you can’t get from a dress and the clout of a bone fide holiday trend. This isn’t just a win/win—it’s a win/win/win, and a festive one, at that.

As your winter wardrobe gears up for holiday party season, we invite you to scroll through our carefully curated sequin jumpsuit shopping guide. The options are varied and versatile, so stock up on sequin jumpsuits while they’re widely abundant and break them out for months to come. This is one party trend we see sticking around. (It’s so damn practical, how could it not?)

Disco With It Sequin Jumpsuit, $52 at Nasty Gal

Why assemble a multi-part New Year’s Eve ensemble when you could just wear this?

Starburst Jewel Jumpsuit, $276.50 at ASOS

Layer a blazer over this for ultimate (sparkly) power suit vibes.

Alexis Carleen Jumpsuit, $763 at Revolve

Bring disco duds into 2018—and then 2019—by sporting this to all the holiday parties on your calendar this season.

Miss Selfridge Sequin Embellished Jumpsuit, $71.25 at Lord and Taylor

A sequin jumpsuit cut casually enough to be wearable in all kinds of settings.

Black Halo Lucy Sequin Jumpsuit, $276 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Is there a better time of year to wear emerald green? We think not.

ASHISH Sequin Star Moon Jumpsuit, $907.50 at Shopbop

This little number is asking to accompany you as you ring in the new year.

Parker Megara Beaded Halter Jumpsuit, $598 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Is it just us, or does this one look hella comfy?

Aidan Maddox Tuxedo Sequin Jumpsuit, $245 at Saks Fifth Avenue

The kind of thing we’d wear every day if we lived in Vegas.

Studio Naomi Beaded Jumpsuit, $144 at Nasty Gal

The image has convinced us—this one is practically demanding to be worn on the dance floor.

Jay Godfrey Kent Stretch Sequin Jumpsuit, $460 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Stretch and sequins: the two ingredients you need for a good time.

P.A.R.O.S.H. Twist Waisted Flare Leg Jumpsuit, $275 at Farfetch

Long sleeves and pants are your friends—it’s winter, after all.

Black Halo V-Neck Sequin Jumpsuit, $596 at Neiman Marcus

Your average sequin dress—but with way more mobility.

Galvan Galaxy Sequin Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $1,665 at Matches Fashion

Elegant, contemporary and sparkly all at once.

Shelli Segal Laundry Sequin Jumpsuit, $228 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Worthy of a holiday party—and your next black tie event.

Temperley London Tiara Sequin-Embellished Jumpsuit, $417 at Matches Fashion

Ice Princess, but make it fashion.

Sequin Jumpsuit, $370 at Topshop

So rock-‘n’-roll. So badass. And so incredibly sparkly.