Holiday Treats To Dish And Ditch

You may have kicked your ass at the gym all year long, but calorie-filled holiday foods can can easily derail all your hard work. Trust me I know I loooove me a Starbucks Peppermint Mocha. But remember, at the end of the day, just because you see a fancy red cup with the word seasonal slapped on it, doesn’t mean you should destroy everything you’ve worked your butt off for the entire year.

I’m not saying you can’t indulge a little, but be smart about it. To help make your decisions a little easier, we enlisted the help of Mary Hartley, Calorie Count‘s Director of Nutrition. Click through the slides to see which holiday foods Mary wants you to dish or ditch this season.


1 of 6

Appetizer

Dish it: Shrimp Cocktail
Black Tiger Shrimp with Mild Cocktail Sauce, 50 calories for 5

Ditch it: Cheese and Crackers
Cheese, 226 calories for 2 ounces; Crackers, 80 calories for 5

Warm Holiday Drink

Dish it: Save yourself the aggravation, the $5, and 400 calories! Stay home and create your own treat.
Swiss Miss Fat Free Hot Cocoa, 50 calories for one packet; Reddi-Wip Fat Free Whipped Topping, 10 calories for 2 tbsp; Holiday Sprinkles, 14 calories  74 calories for 3.0 grams

Ditch it: Any Starbucks Holiday Specialty Drink!
Starbucks Eggnog Latte, Grande (16-ounce), 2% milk, no whip, 470 calories. Change to whole milk and whipped cream and your looking at 570 calories.

Christmas Cookies

Dish it: Thin and airy cookies. Italian Pizzelles, 70 calories per 6-inch cookie

Ditch it: Heavy cookies loaded with butter, shortening, nuts, coconut, sugar, etc.
Russian Tea Cakes, 80 calories per 1-inch ball

Holiday Meal Main Course

Dish it: Virginia Baked Ham, 150 calories for 5 ounces

Ditch it: Standing Rib Roast, 467 calories for 5 ounces

Holiday Dessert

Dish it: Bake light versions of old favorites.
Eating Well Pear & Ginger Cheesecake, 209 calories for 1/12 of a 9" cake or Healthy Apple Pie, 158 calories for 1/10 of a 9 pie

Ditch it: Libbys Pumpkin Cheesecake, 401 calories fpr 1/16 of a 9" cake

Alcohol cocktail

Dish it: Cut the alcohol with a no-calorie filler and get so much more.
Vodka and Diet Lime-Flavored Soda, 100 calories for 7 ounces

Ditch it: Bombay Sapphire Martini, 193 calories for 3 ounces

