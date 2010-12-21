Holiday Treats To Dish And Ditch

You may have kicked your ass at the gym all year long, but calorie-filled holiday foods can can easily derail all your hard work. Trust me I know I loooove me a Starbucks Peppermint Mocha. But remember, at the end of the day, just because you see a fancy red cup with the word seasonal slapped on it, doesn’t mean you should destroy everything you’ve worked your butt off for the entire year.

I’m not saying you can’t indulge a little, but be smart about it. To help make your decisions a little easier, we enlisted the help of Mary Hartley, Calorie Count‘s Director of Nutrition. Click through the slides to see which holiday foods Mary wants you to dish or ditch this season.



