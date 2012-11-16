My Holiday Tradition: Richard Blais and His “Controversial” Mashed Rutabega

We like our canned cranberry as much as the next person, but sometimes we have to wonder what it would be like to have a real chef in the family prepping our Thanksgiving feast.

Take Richard Blais, for instance. As winner of “Top Chef: All Stars,” and the mastermind behind Atlanta eateries like The Spence and HD1 you can bet that Blais—who studied under masters like Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud—treats Thanksgiving dinner as a four-star gourmet experience. Here, he shares his favorite traditional side-dish (and its not-so-traditional nickname).

“There’s one ingredient that always hits our table on Thanksgiving with a fair amount of controversy,” says Blais. “Mashed rutabaga. The controversy is some folks don’t like it. A hard, waxy, stubborn-to-peel turnip with bitter notes and that radish-y pepper bite. The licorice of vegetables. We boil them, coarsely mash them and season with salt, white pepper, and whole butter. It’s simple—it’s something we only cook on a holiday, and its ‘adultness’ tends to be perfect against some savory gravy and sweet tart cranberry. It even has a tendency to end up as a spread on a late night leftover sandwich.

What’s even cooler is that the Brits call them ‘Swedes’—I’m guessing because their yellow color is similar to the yellow of the Swedish flag, or a Swedish person’s blonde hair. It’s probably totally inappropriate, but certainly makes you feel a bit hipper when asking to ‘pass the mashed swedes.'”

