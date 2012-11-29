My Holiday Tradition: Melissa Coker and the Dreaded “Schultz Family Dressing”

Like tinsel, fruitcake, or those bright blue LED string-lights, not all Holiday traditions are particularly popular.

Including the “Scultz Family Dressing,” and fruity affair of prunes, dates, and dried bread that Wren designer Melissa Coker endures each Christmas season. Here, she recounts the harrowing side-dish, which was passed down from her German grandparents.

“Our main Christmas tradition revolves around making what is known in our house as ‘Schultz Family Dressing,'” says Coker. “It is a time consuming recipe for turkey stuffing who’s provenance can be traced back to my grandfather’s great grandparents in Germany— i.e., it’s old. And I hate it. Being in the minority on this one, I’m drafted into the process—laying out bread to dry overnight and then chopping into cubes the following day, cutting up multitudes of prunes and apples into teensy, tiny pieces. That sort of thing. My whole family loves this fruit stuffing, while I feel deprived. Suggestions that we try sage dressing one of these days…blasphemy.”

What are your least favorite holiday traditions?