My Holiday Tradition: Maine’s “It” Chefs Kick Back with Caviar and Movies

Maine fans may know James Beard-winning chefs Mark Gaier and Clark Frasier for whipping up elegant American fare at their restaurants, Arrows and MC Perkins Cove, in Ogunquit, Maine (as well as Summer Winter in Burlington, Massachusetts).

Come the holidays, these talented New England gourmands celebrate the season by kicking back in their pajamas with an arsenal of movies, snacks, and some seriously fantastic vintage wines.

“Mark and I do have a bit of a ‘different’ Christmas tradition,” says Frasier. “As we all know, Christmas can be exhausting and trying even when it’s fun. Our time, because of the various restaurants, is limited as well. So our solution to this common problem is devious and fun. We spend it selfishly with our best friend, and just our best friend.

We go back and forth between his beautiful home in Columbia county or our home in Maine. This way, no one has too much burden each year. On Christmas eve, our tradition is to have caviar and blinis with vintage champagne followed by gin and tonics and potato chips followed by a dinner of linguini and clams with a good white burgundy. On Christmas day we only wear pajamas and watch movies. Then we grill steaks and drink old Bordeaux and tell tall tales. We call friends and wish them merry Christmas and then get back to the hard work of watching movies. For a few days, our present to each other is to feel like kids again, no stress, no obligations and lots of fun.”