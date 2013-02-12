My Holiday Tradition: An “It” Florist Splurges On Jasmine, Champagne, and Lobster on Valentine’s Day

A frenzied local florist drowning in red roses once told us that Valentine’s Day is the Black Friday of the flower world.

Yet Taylor Patterson—the stylish founder of Brooklyn-based floral design studio, Fox Fodder Farm—not only manages to keep her cool through the chaotic holiday, she downright indulges. Here, Patterson shares her favorite ways to celebrate, from lobster suppers to champagne messes and “sexy” flowering Jasmine vine.

“Is it too cliché to say I love lobsters and champagne?,” Patterson shared. “Although not necessarily a tradition, last year my boyfriend and I tied some bibs around our necks and cooked up some lobsters. We wanted to celebrate! We each had our own bottle of champagne that we drank through straws. It wasn’t difficult for us to turn fancy into unrefined—the kitchen was a mess, lobster shells were everywhere, champagne spilled all over the floor. Afterwards, we made huge hot fudge sundays and danced around to old records. I don’t think we stopped laughing all night.”

Patterson also advises skipping red roses in favor of more atypical Valentine blooms like Jasmine vine. “I think that flowering Jasmine vine is the perfect flower for a Valentine’s arrangement that anyone would love,” she advises. “The jasmine smells amazing, and will fill the room with its gorgeous scent. Its vines are also so unruly it’s kind of wild, and a little sexy. Paired with some romantic blooms like ranunculus, anemones, and feminine sweet pea will make a super romantic and delicious smelling arrangement that is bound to set the perfect mood.”