My Holiday Tradition: Chef Chris Santos Rocks Around the Christmas Tree

This year, as Santa slides down the chimney at the home of Chris Santos—founder and chef at Lower East Side restaurant-come-pawn-shop, Beauty & Essex—on Christmas Eve, he might be a little surprised by what he finds in the living room.

Each year, the chef and his family unwrap gifts into the wee hours of the morning and celebrate another year of good gifting with an all-out family jam session—with Santos on the drums. How’s that for rockin’ around the Christmas tree?

“I come from a family of musicians, so our Christmas Eve party starts around 6 p.m. with wine and cocktails,” says Santos.

“Dinner is an all night grazing affair starting around 7 p.m., and then somewhere between there and opening presents at 3 a.m. we always have a jam session that can last for hours! Everything from guitars, the piano, accordions, me on drums and my mom singing along with anyone else that’s feeling vocal. It’s especially fun and an interesting welcome into the family for new boyfriends or girlfriends of family members!”

Might we suggest a Santos Christmas album!