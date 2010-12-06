Holiday Shoes For Every Budget

Christmas is closing in on us, which means that the holiday party circuit is as well. As fun as it is to get all glammed up for the season’s get togethers, let’s face it: Most of your ensemble is hidden underneath your heavy winter coat for much of the evening. So, if you’re going to make a merry statement this season, a great way to do it is with your accessories, and what easier way to insert a little holiday cheer than with a vibrant pair of shoes! Here is some of our favorite festive footwear to pull on in celebration of the most wonderful time of the year.