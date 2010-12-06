StyleCaster
Holiday Shoes For Every Budget

Holiday Shoes For Every Budget

Holiday Shoes For Every Budget
Christmas is closing in on us, which means that the holiday party circuit is as well. As fun as it is to get all glammed up for the season’s get togethers, let’s face it: Most of your ensemble is hidden underneath your heavy winter coat for much of the evening. So, if you’re going to make a merry statement this season, a great way to do it is with your accessories, and what easier way to insert a little holiday cheer than with a vibrant pair of shoes! Here is some of our favorite festive footwear to pull on in celebration of the most wonderful time of the year.

SM Luxe pump, $80, at DSW

Jemster satin pump, $79, at Nine West

Gala bow peep toe pumps, $125, at Topshop

Glitter platform pump, $80, at Aldo

Versus suede platforms, about $490, at Browns

Savannah sequin pump, $225, at BCBG

Lanvin asymmetric pump, $479, at Barneys

Repetto flats, $265, at La Garconne

Moschino Cheap and Chic bootie, $330, at Endless

Badgley Mischka pump, $200, at Endless

Labrie pump with bow detail, $90, at Aldo

Dereon coral platform pump, $55, at DSW

Ghost frill peep toe pumps, $125, at Topshop

Miu Miu glitter zip-back bootie, $657, at Neiman Marcus

Karen Millen platform sandals, $258, at ASOS

