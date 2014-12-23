25 Holiday Quotes That Perfectly Sum up The Season

Whether you cherish the Christmas season, or just wish it were over already, here are 25 perfect holiday quotes that’ll get you through.

Happy holidays!

1. Christmas is a time when you get homesick — even when you’re home.

-Carol Nelson

2. The main reason Santa is so jolly is because he knows where all the bad girls live.

– George Carlin

3. We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.

-Winston Churchill

4. Once again, we come to the Holiday Season, a deeply religious time that each of us observes, in his own way, by going to the mall of his choice.

-Dave Barry

5. Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting.

-Thomas S. Monson

6. Christmas: The only time of year you can sit in front of a dead tree and eat candy out of socks.

7. May your walls know joy. May every room hold laughter and every window open to great possibility.

8. It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. –

Mother Theresa

9. What happens under the mistletoe, stays under the mistletoe.

10. No one has ever become poor from giving.

-Maya Angelou

11. Holidays bring out the best in family dysfunction.

12.Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more!

-Dr. Seuss

13. I’m dreaming of a white Christmas but if the white runs out, I’ll drink red.

14. Seeing isn’t believing. Believing is seeing.

15. What I don’t like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day.

-Phyllis Diller

16. May your home always be too small to hold all your friends.

17. One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in this living room on Christmas Day.

18. Santa Claus has the right idea—visit people only once a year.

-Victor Borge

19. I think Christmas is about celebration and come on, on the inside everyone wants to dance.

20. The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.

– Helen Keller

21, What happens under the mistletoe, stays under the mistletoe.

22. My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?

23. Keep your friends close, your enemies closer, and receipts for all major purchases. -Bridger Winegar

24. Why is Christmas like a day at the office? Because you do all the work, and the fat guy in the suit gets all the credit.

25. Love the giver more than the gift.

-Brigham Young