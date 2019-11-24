StyleCaster
17 Classic Holiday Pie Recipes That Deserve a Spot on Your Holiday Spread

by
Photo: Simply Recipes.

Even if you’re #teamcake, Thanksgiving is a time to put aside allegiances and accept that pie is the only way to go when it comes to holiday desserts. But if you need some convincing, these holiday pie recipes we’re about to bestow upon you are here to remind you that serving delicious filling inside flaky crust is, indeed, one of the most delicious things a cook can do.

Some people have boxes of old recipe cards, filled with generations-old recipes for pecan, pumpkin, apple, and lemon meringue pies, among other things. But let’s face it, most of us are neither that organized, nor that kitschy. If you need a little bit of help finding those classic pie recipes you know and love, we’ve got you covered.

So, whether you’re looking to make a crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving dessert or brainstorming things to bake for Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s or any other holiday, there’s bound to be a pie recipe here for you.

Browse our list below, bookmark your favorites and set aside an afternoon to get into the holiday spirit by baking a pie!

Pumpkin Pie

Simply Recipes.

Pumpkin Pie

It isn’t Thanksgiving without pumpkin pie.

Pecan Pie

Cookies and Cups.

Pecan Pie

Everyone will go nuts for this pecan pie.

Apple Crisp Pie

The Anthony Kitchen.

Apple Crisp Pie

This apple pie has a streusel-y topping that’s hard to resist.

Southern Fudge Pie

Perfect is Boring.

Southern Fudge Pie

Holiday fudge just got the pie treatment—and we can’t get over this southern fudge pie recipe.

Chess Pie

Pear Tree Kitchen.

Chess Pie

Don’t know what a chess pie is? You’ll have to make one and see.

No-Bake German Chocolate Pie

Baker by Nature.

No-Bake German Chocolate Pie

No oven space? No problem. This no-bake German chocolate pie has you covered.

Pear Custard Pie

Dinner at the Zoo.

Pear Custard Pie

This crustless pear custard pie will really hit the spot after a turkey dinner.

Gingerbread Cream Pie

Lauren’s Latest.

Gingerbread Cream Pie

Gingerbread houses are great, but a gingerbread cream pie is much lower maintenance and beyond delicious.

Best Apple Pie

Lil Luna.

Best Apple Pie

An all-American apple pie, for an all-American holiday.

Kentucky Derby Pie

Graceful Little Honey Bee.

Kentucky Derby Pie

This pie might be pegged to another holiday, but the combination of pecans and chocolate makes derby pie totally Thanksgiving appropriate.

Snickerdoodle Pie

Something Swanky.

Snickerdoodle Pie

Love snickerdoodle cookies? Bake ’em into a pie!

Chocolate Cream Pie

Butter Your Biscuit.

Chocolate Cream Pie

Winter, spring, summer or fall, all you have to do is call and chocolate cream pie will be there.

Salted Caramel Apple Pie

Baker by Nature.

Salted Caramel Apple Pie

Because even apple pie can be improved upon with some caramel and a dash of salt. Here, a salted caramel apple pie recipe that’s sure to stun your crowd.

Coconut Cream Pie

The Domestic Rebel.

Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut cream pie is a little polarizing, but I’m firmly on the love it side of that debate.

Lemon Meringue Pie

The Recipe Rebel.

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon meringue pie is a year ’round classic, which means it works for Thanksgiving and every other holiday you can imagine.

Streusel Pumpkin Pie

Cincy Shopper.

Streusel Pumpkin Pie

Want to kick a classic pie up a notch? Cover your pumpkin pie with streusel.

Crack Pie

Averie Cooks.

Crack Pie

The secret ingredient in this crack pie is a little bit of milk powder mixed into the filling. (And not, like, the other thing you were thinking of.)

