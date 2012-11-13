5 Holiday Party Tips From “Top Chef” Alum and Superstar Pastry Chef Zac Young

While the holiday season is all about loading up on savory dishes like turkey and ham, we’d be lying if we claimed our favorite part of a Thanksgiving or Christmas celebration wasn’t dessert. Who doesn’t love seasonal favorites like pumpkin pie lathered in homemade whipped cream? As we begin to plan various holiday events (and are subsequently getting super frazzled in the process), we decided to seek out some expert advice on how to make holiday parties successful, stress-free, and most importantly sweet—literally.

We caught up with Zac Young, head pastry chef at the famed David Burke Kitchen and Treehouse at the James New York, who many of you may recognize as a hilarious cast member on “Top Chef: Just Desserts” season one (be sure to follow his Twitter for further funny commentary). As the creator of a menu that includes a frozen PB&J souffle and a homemade take on Cadbury Creme Eggs, we knew he’d have some insight on what makes a good holiday party. Here, his top five tips.

1. Plan ahead. “Try to get as much done ahead of time as possible, and pick dishes that can sit at room temperature and don’t have to be cold or piping hot,” Young says. “This way you can actually work the room and enjoy yourself!”

2. Offer new spins on classic recipes. “Unless you’re a very confident cook, stick to what you know for your holiday parties — but that doesn’t mean you can’t give classic recipes a twist,” Young suggests. “This year, it’s all about the pumpkin pie, and you can switch out the traditional spices for a little bit of curry and black pepper. It’s simple and delicious! Just follow the instructions on the can but alter the spices. The holidays are all about pies, and recently I made an apple pie where I baked a little bit of cheddar cheese right into the crust. Then, in the last five minutes as it’s baking, I grated some cheddar on top of it, and then put it back in and it crisped up. It has a sweet, crunchy and gooey taste—it takes your traditional pie to another level!”

3. Make sure the bar is stocked. “When it comes to the holiday season, you can’t forget the browns,” Young says. “Make sure you have bourbons. It’s winter, people don’t want tequila, and brown liquor goes well with punches and cocktails. If you’re going to make a specialty cocktail, make a huge batch and leave it on the stove so you don’t have to keep refreshing your guests’ drinks.”

4. Small bites are the way to go. “Who wants a lot of leftovers at the end of the day?” Young says. “I serve small bites at my parties. Instead of doing something massive, keep it small. It’s a lot less to clean up!”

5. Make it a group effort. “Don’t be a superhero,” Young recommends. “Ask people to bring stuff. You’re handling everything else, so they can bring a salad or a side dish.”