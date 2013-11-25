Punch Up Your Holiday Party with 10 Festive Libations

How did “A Christmas Carol” author Charles Dickens entertain his guests? By serving up a pint of rum mixed with brandy, lemon juice, and sugar—with the drama ramped up by setting it on fire first, natch.
Fortunately, you can pack a punch for your guests this holiday season without making things nearly as complicated.
Setting up a home bar for cozy get-togethers with loved ones can be anything but simple, which is why presenting a big batch of a boozy punch is a terrific option. And you don’t have to settle for the usual (and painfully predictable) spiked eggnog or mulled wine. Mixologists encourage shaking things up with comforting, seasonal ingredients.
“As the weather grows colder and the holidays approach, I always reach for warming ingredients, like cinnamon and ginger,” explains Paul McGee, mixologist and partner of Three Dots and a Dash in Chicago, who’s already preparing festive punches for patrons.
“The bright flavors of winter citrus fruits pair wonderfully with baking spices,” he says. “For example, my Christmas in July punch combines several different rums with spices, citrus, and passionfruit, another winter fruit that’s perfect for either side of the equator.”
Whether you prefer your punch to be piping hot or icy cold, we found 10 festive recipes to jump-start your party:
COGNAC EGGNOG
Ingredients
3 cups CAMUS VS Elegance Cognac
8 eggs
1 ½ pints heavy cream
1 pint milk
1 ½ cups sugar
Cinnamon
Nutmeg
Preparation
Separate eggs and yolks. Add 1 cup of sugar to yolks while mixing. Add ½ cup of sugar to whites after they have been mixed and are stiff. Mix egg whites and yolks together. Stir in heavy cream, milk, and cognac. Mix in a large bowl and chill. Top with cinnamon and nutmeg.
NORWEGIAN JULEKAKE PUNCH
Ingredients
6 parts Wild Turkey Rye
1 part cynar bitter liqueur
2 parts Bols Genever
1 part crème de cassis
2 parts triple sec
2 parts cardamom syrup
6 parts cold earl grey tea
4 parts lemon juice
Cardamom pods
Dried fruits
Preparation
Combine all ingredients, except pods and dried fruits, in a punch bowl over one large block of ice and serve. Garnish with dried fruits and pods.
PIDGIN PUNCH
Ingredients
14 oz. Laird’s Applejack
5.25 oz. Rhum Clement Creole Shrubb
3.5 oz. aperol Italian aperitif
3.5 oz. cynar Italian bitter liqueur
1.75 oz. St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram
7 oz. pumpkin ale
10.5 oz. prosecco
Orange wheels
Mint sprigs
Preparation
Combine applejack, shrubb, aperol, cynar, and allspice dram in a quart-sized container and refrigerate. Chill prosecco and beer ahead of time. Fill a large punch bowl with large ice, anywhere from 2” cubes and upward, and pour in the batch, followed by prosecco and pumpkin beer. Garnish with orange wheels and mint sprigs.
CENTENNIAL PUNCH
Ingredients
1 ¼ cups pineapple infused Stranahan’s Whiskey
¾ cups Coriander Pineapple Syrup
¼ cups fresh lemon juice
¼ cups fresh cubed pineapple
4 cups fresh pineapple, pureed
caramelized lemon slices
Preparation
Begin by infusing whiskey with ¼ cup fresh cubed pineapple for 24 hours. Then, puree 4 cups fresh pineapple in a blender and strain well through a fine strainer. Combine pineapple-infused whiskey, strained pineapple puree, pineapple syrup, and fresh lemon juice in a pitcher or punch bowl. Chill for at least one hour. When ready to serve add ice. Use large cubes of frozen pineapple for a fresh and long lasting fruit flavor. Garnish with caramelized lemon slices.
BLOOMSBURY PUNCH
Ingredients
20 oz. Tanqueray London Dry
6 oz. fresh lemon juice
10 oz. earl grey tea
7 oz. granulated sugar
0.5 oz. orange bitters
anise
lemon slices
1 sprig of rosemary
frozen cranberries
Preparation
In a jar or pitcher, combine 4 bags of earl grey tea with 10 oz. cold water. Put a lid on it and let it sit in the refrigerator for 10 hours. Strain into a large bowl or pitcher. Mix gin, lemon juice, sugar and bitters in a bowl. Add to tea. Pour over an ice block in a punch bowl. Garnish with anise-spiked lemons, a sprig of rosemary, and frozen cranberries.
