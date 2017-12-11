StyleCaster
60 Chic Holiday Party Outfits That Don’t Involve a Dress

Kristen Bousquet
We don’t have anything against a party dresses—there’s a reason they’re a go-to for special occasions. But lately, we’ve been seeing more creative ways to dress up and add fancy touches to a look without wearing an actual dress. Street style standouts often opt for jumpsuits, crop tops, tuxedo pants, or fabrics like velvet and silk to give an outfit an extra je ne sais quoi that a party requires.

Whether you try a velvet wide-leg jumpsuit or a tailored two-piece suit sans shirt, these outfits are just as show-stopping as a dress. This holiday season, we dare you to leave your favorite sparkly number on its hanger—just once—and rotate in something a little different. Ahead, get all the street style and shopping ideas you need to dress to the nines for any seasonal soirée.

Free People Silver Crush jumpsuit, $250 at Free People

TOBI Brooke black side striped pants, $56 at TOBI

Lulus Park Avenue black sleeveless jumpsuit, $59 at Lulus

Genuine People sleeveless belted jumpsuit in cream, $150 at Genuine People

BB Dakota Chicago shimmer sequin romper, $99 at Modcloth

Reformation Alice Jumpsuit in emerald, $218 at Reformation

Nasty Gal Clueless satin jumpsuits, $60 at Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal Snap This Up Quick Tear-Away jumpsuit, $60 at Nasty Gal

Ali & Jay Hustle jumpsuit in spruce, $148 at Ali & Jay

T by Alexander Wang pinstripe pants, $395 at Revolve

