5 Holiday Party Outfit Ideas for Every Type of Soiree

Jilly and Sally are New York-based sisters and style bloggers who share their personal style, beauty tips, and peeks into their lives on their blog, Sorelle in Style. You can find them at @sorelleinstyle on Twitter and Instagram.

Every year, the holiday season inevitably morphs into a lively, seemingly endless string of celebrations. As fun as it may be, it can get chaotic at times—especially when it comes to your outfit. We’re here to help you take the guesswork out of gussying up with five party looks to carry you through the holidays in style.

Look #1: Sequins are practically synonymous with “holiday.” Break out your sequined best alongside winter white for a grown-up take on glitz.

Look #2: If the lightest and darkest colors in your closet are jet black and obsidian, then adding a little cheer to your look can be pretty tough. Fret not: Chunky gold baubles will add a healthy dose of sparkle to any LBD.

Look #3: For more casual fêtes, tone down sequins by pairing them with coated denim and a draped blazer.

Look #4: Embrace the skirt of the season and go midi. Skip the tights and wear a fun pair of ankle boots for an edgy finish.

Look #5: Go full-out-festive in a look that hits on the season’s sartorial high notes—bright, bold colors and shimmering fabrics.

More From Sorelle in Style

Getting Personal: The Initial Necklace

Feet-Saving Flats

Styling: The Textured Coat