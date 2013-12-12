Survive The Holidays in Style: Party Must-Haves From Blogger Jessica Sturdy

A social media coordinator by day and a blogger by night, Jessica Sturdy is the author of fashion blog, BowsAndSequins.com. After spending 22 years in Illinois, she moved to the Big Apple to make a few of her dreams come to life. Be sure to follow her at @bowsandsequins.
The holidays are just around the corner and you know what that means—it’s one festive fete after another. From holiday happy hours with the office to celebration libations with the girls, it’s going to be one whirlwind of a season. With so many parties on the horizon, it’s best to start planning those perfectly-put-together looks now. Don’t let sartorial stress put a damper on the holiday spirit!
When it comes to the holiday season, there are two main ingredients that come to mind—sparkle and bubbly. (Hopefully I’ll only be wearing the first option.) From my earrings down to my shoes, I like to add a little extra glitz. It’s all about those finishing touches, am I right?
Once you’ve got your look lined up, don’t forget about the gifts! It’s never good to come to a bash empty-handed, and parties are a great time to roll out your Christmas gifts to non-family members. Whether it’s a bottle of scotch for the guy friend hosting his annual bash, a monogramed mug for the buddy throwing a hot chocolate bar party, a nice watch for your boyfriend (like this subtle, but striking stainless steel style from Kenneth Cole), or a new pair of pretty pumps for your best friend, don’t wait until the last minute. The extra time spent on a well thought out gift is always worth it!
Check out the slideshow and I’ll walk you through my party-prep must haves!
I like to invest in a classic cocktail dress that will get me through the holidays and beyond. This festive little frock can be worn so many different ways! Kate Spade Dress; $398; at nordstrom.com
Whenever I’m wearing a fit and flare dress (my favorite silhouette), I always add a belt to accentuate my waist. I happen to love a well-placed bow and have collected quite a number of bow belts. I mean, how perfect is this oversized version from Tory Burch? Bow Belt; $185; at toryburch.com
If it’s extra chilly and I’m not feeling the goosebumped legs look, I almost always go for a pair of opaque tights. In a perfect world, I’d always be able to go without tights, but it’s just too cold sometimes! Tights; $24.50; at jcrew.com
To switch it up from my wear-with-everything black pumps and to add a bit more sparkle, I’m all about the glitter pumps! Who doesn’t love a little fancy footwear? Badgley Mischka Pumps; $215; at zappos.com
No matter day or night, I’m always rocking a watch. I love how this one makes a statement with a pave dial and a crystal bezel. I’m all about the extra dazzle! Plus, I can rock this from desk to dinner. Kenneth Cole Watch; $125; at kennethcoletime.com
When it comes to finding the perfect necklace, a clustered crystal option is a no-brainer. I can wear it to my holiday parties now and under a collared shirt later. Crystal Blooms Necklace; $78; at jcrew.com
A blingy cocktail ring is the best conversation starter! I love this affordable option from Capwell + Co. Deco Ring; $28; at capwell.co
Since I’m a sucker for a statement necklace, I tend to keep my earrings on the simple side. A classic sparkly stud is just right. Square Studs; $38; at katespade.com
You can’t go wrong with a deep red lip for the holidays. It’s the perfect finishing touch. I’m loving this shade from Stila. Stila Fiery; $22; at Sephora.com